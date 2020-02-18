[EastEnders viewers confused above Linda Carter’s ‘foot blunder’ in Titanic-themed scenes]

The EastEnders 35th anniversary kicked off on Monday evening (February 17) as the vastly awaited boat bash sailed down the River Thames.

Most of Walford’s inhabitants ended up on board as it crashed and were being forced to make an unexpected emergency escape as the vessel began to fill with h2o.

But Mick and Linda’s lives are hanging in the equilibrium as they turned trapped downstairs right after Linda experienced knocked herself unconscious.

She woke up in time in realise what had transpired, but her leg obtained stuck as the boat flooded. Linda’s foot was wedged involving some kitchen area gear meaning she couldn’t escape.

But eagle-eyed viewers have been convinced the few could have effortlessly launched her trapped foot and produced their way to basic safety.

Admirers also believed the scenes mirrored people from strike movie Titanic.





Some EastEnders lovers was confident Linda could no cost her trapped leg

Having to Twitter, 1 viewer reported: “Linda did not even try to get her foot out on that boat last night #EastEnders.”

A second commented: “Catching up on final evenings #EastEnders and kinda puzzled why Linda did not slide her foot to the facet and down.”

A third included: “#EastEnders undertaking #Titanic this 7 days. #Linda, turn your foot and go away your shoe. #Mick will purchase you a new pair.”

“Linda undertaking dramatics with her foot. Girl if you really do not flip off your heels with your foot and pull your foot out!!! #EastEnders,” stated just one viewer.

“Maintain on so Mick couldn’t twist Linda’s foot as the h2o rose greater??” included an additional.

EastEnders airs on BBC One particular each individual Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.