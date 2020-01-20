EastEnders viewers continue to spot Peggy’s ridiculous baby

Poor baby Peggy hasn’t had the best start of his life since his birth last month.

Her father Keanu Taylor made a runner for Walford after her affair with Sharon Mitchell was revealed on Christmas Day, and her mother Louise Mitchell is riddled with guilt at the thought that she organized the murder of Keanu for revenge.

However, EastEnders viewers know that the love rat Keanu is still alive and long after Martin Fowler has not responded to Ben Mitchell’s requests to kill him.

Read more

Related Articles

Newborn Peggy has made several appearances in the past few weeks, and all of the baby actors playing the role are just as cute.

But fans of the BBC soap have repeatedly spotted something special in its appearance.

Peggy’s hair is constantly changing color and texture.

For example, Thursday January 16, Lisa Fowler rocked her granddaughter Peggy who seemed to have thinning hair, but in the episode tonight, when Louise was holding her daughter, she sported a head full of black hair. Other viewers have estimated that the baby is changing in size.

Baby Peggy is completely different from Thursday January 16 to Monday’s EastEnders episode

(Image: BBC)

The lack of continuity prompted EastEnders viewers to go to Facebook and Twitter to discuss baby Peggy’s appearance changes.

A viewer previously said, “Has anyone else noticed Louise’s hairy baby in #EastEnders tonight? Coffee afternoon … almost no hair on her head. Later on house … full of hair! baby doesn’t have Phil’s genes either !! “

For all the latest gossip, spoilers, quizzes and nostalgia EastEnders from MyLondon, just like our dedicated Facebook page.

We will bring you the latest soap novelties so you don’t miss anything.

You can also follow us on Twitter.

Another also added: “Okay #EastEnders, I persevered but I can no longer ignore baby Peggy having zero hair in one stroke and then a mop of brown hair in another.”

“Horrible continuity – baby’s hair grows and changes color! #EastEnders,” said one fan.

Another fan also noticed the change is the size of Peggy: “I know they must have more than a few babies due to the law, but they could at least have similar babies, in a scene Peggy is really tall but in the next one, it’s tiny #EastEnders. “

EastEnders airs on BBC One every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

.