[eastenders-viewers-dread-sharon-mitchell-will-get-rid-of-both-of-those-kids-on-the-exact-evening]

EastEnders’ next 35th anniversary unique took a dramatic turn for the worst as tragedy strikes the Beale and Mitchell people.

In tonight’s episode (February 18) Bobby Beale was brutally attacked by a an Islamophobic gang and is combating for his life in clinic.

Ian Beale discovers Dennis Rickman Jr is behind all of the Bobby’s on-line abuse and boards the doomed boat occasion on the River Thames in a bid to hunt down Dennis.

He at some point finds Dennis and locks him in a locker home of the boat immediately after punching the mouthy youngster.

The boat then crashes leaving Dennis trapped, Ian tries to unlock the door just before drinking water starts off pouring in and the lights go out. Ian drops the keys to the locker home and walks away as Dennis screams for support in the background.

In the meantime again in Walford, Sharon Mitchell has absent into labour at the funeral parlour and Kathy Beale attempts to support before she places her good friend is bleeding as they await for medical support to arrive.

EastEnders viewers scrambled to Twitter in dread Sharon will have a miscarriage as her son Dennis drowns on the boat in a double tragedy.

Just one viewer urged: “Make sure you DONT Allow SHARON Reduce Both HER Little ones #EastEnders.”

A 2nd questioned: “Is Sharon about to shed each her toddlers in a person evening #EastEnders.”

A third explained: “So Sharon could birth and eliminate her babies on the same day #EastEnders.”

“It wouldn’t go down too perfectly if Denny dies, and Sharon loses the toddler #EastEnders”, said one particular admirer.

EastEnders airs on BBC One particular every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday