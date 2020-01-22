EastEnders viewers outraged by Dot Branning’s voice recording

After discovering that money had disappeared from his bank account, Dot Branning was horrified to learn that Martin Fowler had stolen part of his money in the EastEnders episode of Monday evening (January 20).

But viewers of the BBC soap know that Martin is lying to protect ex-wife Sonia Fowler who is actually guilty of the crime.

She took £ 10,000 from Dot’s bank account without her knowing it after being blackmailed by the victim of Martin’s escape.

In tonight’s EastEnders episode, a disappointed point expels Martin from their family home and leaves him nowhere to go.

Sonia is guilty of the money theft incident and tries to tell Dot the truth, but it is too late.

Dot leaves Walford and heads to Ireland to see her grandson Charlie and leaves Sonia an emotional prerecorded farewell message on a tape recorder.

However, eagle-eyed EastEnders fans notice something very bizarre about the voice recording – it doesn’t sound like Dot’s distinctive voice.

Sonia listens to an emotional farewell message from Dot

Viewers rushed to Twitter to express their outrage at the potential blunder and wonder whether or not the voice in the recording is of the actor icon June Brown who plays Dot Cotton.

One spectator said, “It was not the voice of Dots #EastEnders.”

A second added, “Who’s supposed to be on the answering machine? Does anyone make an impression of Dot? #EastEnders.”

A third asked, “I would like answers on Dot and this tape recording that was not his #EastEnders voice.”

“I wonder if June Brown didn’t record this message for Son on Eastenders? #EE #EastEnders #Dot,” said a fan.

“Something happened to June Brown (Dot) ?? It was certainly not her voice on the tape recorder. I hope she is fine #EastEnders,” asked a worried spectator.

Another added: “This recording didn’t look like Dot @bbceastenders #EastEnders.”

MyLondon contacted the BBC to find out if June Brown recorded the message heard in Tuesday’s episode.

EastEnders airs on BBC One every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

