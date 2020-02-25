[eastenders-viewers-panic-for-phil-mitchell-as-he-is-missing-subsequent-boat-crash]

Issues for Phil Mitchell are growing as he is still to be witnessed in Walford pursuing the tragic boat crash.

The Albert Square hard-guy was partly to blame for causing the lethal boat crash on the River Thames that led to the death of his step-son Dennis Rickman on Friday (February 21).

Phil knocked the captain out for the duration of a fight with Keanu Taylor just before knocking into the wheel and causing the boat to crash.

Phil broke down as he viewed on as Dennis was pronounced useless and lined with a blanket.





Dennis drowned to dying and Phil is partly to blame

(Graphic: BBC)



And in Tuesday night’s EastEnders episode (February 25) Karen Taylor informed Sharon Mitchell of how the boat crash occurred main Sharon to blame Phil for her son’s loss of life.

Phil is also unaware his personal son Ben Mitchell is struggling from listening to decline adhering to the boat crash.

He’s basically nowhere to be noticed in Albert Sq. and viewers of the soap took to Twitter to issue his whereabouts.

A person viewer explained: “Where even is Phil? He has not been seen now given that the boat crash. He will not even know Ben’s now 100% deaf #Eastenders.”

A next questioned: “Any one know the place Phil is? Pub? Arches? #EastEnders.”

A third added: “Nonetheless Phil is even now AWOL! #Eastenders @bbceastenders.”

“The place is Phil? #Eastenders”, requested one concerned lover.

“Phil vanished on one of his distinctive ‘business trips’ ?#Eastenders”, speculated a different.

EastEnders airs on BBC One each individual Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday