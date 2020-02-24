[eastenders-viewers-praise-‘genius’-distorted-sound-scenes-as-ben-mitchell-loses-hearing]

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) survived the boat bash tragedy in EastEnders’ 35th anniversary episodes last 7 days.

On the other hand, subsequent a combat with Keanu Taylor, Ben fell overboard and smacked his head on the facet of the vessel.

He was then rescued by brothers Max and Jack Branning just before staggering all-around as his move-brother Dennis Rickman dropped his existence immediately after drowning in the River Thames.

In tonight’s EastEnders episode (February 24), viewers skilled drastic variations in the audio when Ben was on-display to truly signify his ordeal.

The sound was distorted as Ben and Jay shared discussions and frantically attempted to discover Callum Freeway who is laying hurt in a derelict warehouse following becoming kidnapped by Keanu Taylor.

The soap’s govt producer, Jon Sen, explained the new storyline will “mirror the experience of the deaf community”.

Ben, who has been partly deaf in a person ear considering that he was a child, will struggle with his hearing loss though making an attempt to discover his missing boyfriend Callum.

Monday’s tense episode ended with Stuart Freeway giving Ben some severe terms, which were being inaudible so neither Ben nor viewers know what he in fact stated.





Ben Mitchell is at present dealing with hearing loss

Lovers of the BBC cleaning soap took to Twitter to praise EastEnders producers for Ben Mitchell’s hearing decline scenes.

One man or woman commented: “Omg the eyesight of EastEnders accomplishing this audio distortion with Ben is certainly incredible. Its heartbreaking to see ben that way.”

A second viewer additional: “EastEnders this audio is essentially operating so nicely with Ben. Appears influence of h2o authentic.”

A 3rd stated: “The distorted seem they are carrying out is genius do the job. It truly allows us come to feel what it’s like to be in Ben’s footwear. As for Jay piecing it all collectively and realising Ben simply cannot hear, gosh I appreciate their bromance.”

“That seem result was much better than we had been anticipating, searching ahead to seeing this Ben storyline play out in EastEnders”, added a person impressed viewer.

“EastEnders carrying out a deaf storyline for Ben, is amazing, so we can sense and know what it is really like to not have any listening to”, additional one more.

EastEnders airs on BBC Just one each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday