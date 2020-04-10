Easter 2020 offers on Target, Walmart, Hershey’s, Denny’s, and Others

Easter Sunday may look a little different this year, and even though you may not be able to throw a party with your family and friends, you can take advantage of the holiday by offering take-out, snacks, and sweets.

From family meals from Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Denny’s to Easter Candy discounts from Target and Walmart, there are many ways to save on your Easter holidays.

Easter Offer 2020

Target

Walmart

Denny’s

Italian Grill from Carrabba

Metro restaurant

Hershey’s

Yums Universal

Target

Target has several offers for Easter candy, such as two for $ 6 for selected chocolates and certain M&M, and those who buy get one 25 percent discount for certain Easter rabbits. Plus, Target Circle members can save 30 percent on Easter candy.

Walmart

Walmart had ignored the Cadbury chocolate creme eggs filled just in time for Easter. In addition, Walmart offers free shipping for various Easter eggs and Easter themed gifts.

Hershey’s

Try something new this Easter with Hershey’s new Shake and Rest Piece, which is a broken chocolate egg filled with Reese Pieces, or enjoy Peese Butter Bunny Reese, which is available for a limited time. Or, try the Spring flavor KIT KIT first, Lemon Crisp KIT KIT.

Chocolate at the Le Moulin Vert Paris bakery on Easter week during the coronavirus epidemic on April 8, 2020, in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale / Getty

Denny’s

Order this Easter package and try the Denny’s new family package that can be shared, which serves four or five people, and is made with Denny’s items including the Grand Slam Denny, the Cheeseburger Build-Your-Own Package, and the Premium Chicken Tender Package. The family package costs between $ 24.99 and $ 28.99 and is available for take-out and delivery, including Easter Sunday.

Italian Grill from Carrabba

Carrabba’s Italian Grill serves Easter Family Meal with a choice of Chicken Picatta or Mahi Wulfe served with fresh bread with herbs and oil, family style Caesar salad, family style Penne Pomodoro, family style stir-fried broccoli, and two Sogno in chocolate “dream chocolate” dessert .

Easter Family Meal serves 4 and will be available from Friday, April 10 to Monday, April 13. A family meal costs $ 49.99 and you can add four New Zealand lamb chops for $ 19.99.

Metro restaurant

Metro Diner also offers an Easter Food Package featuring a choice of roasted turkey or roasted ham combined with mashed potatoes and sauces, French-style green beans, both cornbread or macaroni and cheese stuffing, garden salad, cranberry sauce, and fresh. biscuits and chocolate biscuits.

The Easter Food Package costs $ 9 per person and preorder for the Easter Food Package is accepted until Saturday, April 11 at 5 pm, ready for Easter Sunday.

Yums Universal

Universal Yums is a subscription box that sends customers snacks from different countries every month. Save on international treats when you buy a subscription for a year and get a free month. Prices range from $ 165 to $ 429 for an annual free month subscription.

Newsweek has an affiliate partnership. If you make a purchase using our link, we can get a share of the sale.