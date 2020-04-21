Easter bunny gets caught in the camera

Ohio — Living in a quarantine has creative people who entertain themselves and others.

In Lake County, Ohio, we have a very talented 11-year-old woman who uses quarantine to create her own band.

Grant Elsing is a student at the Willoughby Art Society and compiled a video of his version of the “Grim Reaper” by Blue Oystercult.

Grant’s mother says he started playing music on the drums when he was one year old.

Speaking of talented Ohio people, there are coronavirus ballads in honor of Ohio leaders.

“It’s Amy, our director of health, Dr. Acton,” sings Tom Fryman. “Our governor, Mr Mike, is always calm. Lieutenant John, a financially-detailed detail.”

Written by Tom Wibel, we thank these leaders that the Ohio people have survived this pandemic and encourage us all to work together to overcome the virus.

Easter was about a week ago, but I received the difference between the Easter Bunny’s exclusive footage and this year’s Easter Bunny way.

Cincinnati greeted the retired Cincinnati Police Horse Justice riders all over the city of Sailor Park.

After that, I found a rare picture of putting things like toilet paper and Clorox wipes in the garden for my family to find.

Many people are working from home now and even have to do video conferencing for work, but let’s see what we shouldn’t do here.

This video has a team of radio personalities from Bull 98.7 in Portland, Oregon.

At the end of the meeting, they said goodbye and then, one by one, Tony Russell stood up and shocked their faces, unaware that his video is still on.

Russell accidentally modeled his red boxer briefs on a coworker for about 40 seconds, and then one of his coworkers stopped laughing long enough to call and warn.

Tony isn’t the only person who can be more comfortable dressed up while video chatting for work at home.

A judge in Broward County, Florida, sent the letter, specifically addressing lawyer attire or lack thereof during a hearing at Zoom.

“The number of lawyers who appear inappropriately on cameras is amazing,” he writes. “One male lawyer was shirtless and one female lawyer was still hiding under the bed, and hiding the beach can’t hide the poolside swimsuit. ”

If that wasn’t enough, the Maryland Police Department issued a hilarious warning on Facebook.

“Remember to wear pants before you leave home to check your mailbox. I know who you are. This is the final warning.”

The law spoke.

