Easter could be Irish Cheltenham, expert warns

Infectious disease expert Dr. Paddy Mallon has warned that this holiday weekend could be “Ireland of Cheltenham” in terms of the spread of Covid-19.

The expected case flow has not yet occurred in Ireland due to the actions everyone has taken and government actions to date, said Dr. Mallon at Newstalk Breakfast.

The Irish government acted at the right time, unlike the UK, he said, where an event like Cheltenham was authorized and now there have been “tens of thousands” of cases.

It was “one of the major events” that led to the wider spread of the virus in the UK, he said. Easter holiday weekend could be “Ireland of Cheltenham” if the inhabitants of the east of the country (where there are more cases) “decide to take off”.

People have to stick with the message, if they do, then next week “we might see a drop.”

Dr. Mallon said there was “cautious optimism” and that “if everyone stuck to the plan” the flood could be stopped.

“Treat it like any other weekend. Stay at home, eat chocolate and next week we might see some good news. “

The state health emergency team said on Wednesday that 25 more people had died from the virus – the second highest number in the daily announcement. The deaths of 15 men and 10 women, whose median age was 80, brings the death toll to 235.

On Wednesday, 365 new cases of disease were confirmed, bringing for the first time the total number of cases exceeding the 6,000 to 6,074 known cases in the Republic.

Doctors raised concerns about a possible increase in the number of patients later this month if the public did not meet the social distancing requirements over the Easter weekend.

Fears of rising public complacency about the virus have been taken up by guards who monitor more than 1,000 locations in the state, including forest walks and beaches ahead of the holidays Easter to ensure compliance.

Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said the gardaí had noticed that people “were getting tired” of social distancing regulations.

On Tuesday evening, the Minister of Health, Simon Harris, signed a regulation granting enforcement powers to the gardaí. These powers were enshrined in the 2020 Health (Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency in the Public Interest) Act passed by the Oireachtas in late March, but were only activated with the signing of the minister.

Harris urged people to stay home for Easter on Thursday. “It will pass. Do this to keep your family safe,” he told Radio Nova.

“Many people in the health services have kept their sons alive. They will not have time to die out this weekend. “

The regulations are based on directives issued by the government two weeks ago. Anyone exercising more than 2 km from their home or with people outside their home will be in violation. Anyone traveling beyond 2 km for non-essential reasons will also be in violation.

An offense will only be committed if a person refuses a direction from a garda to comply with the regulations. It is not the violation of the regulations that is illegal, it is the disobedience to the instructions of the Garda once you are caught.