Easter eggs & things you missed in Taylor Swifts Doco

After the longest January in history, on Friday evening Taylor Swift finally released her much anticipated Netflix documentary “Miss Americana”. And boy delivered it.

From politics and social media to eating disorders to their notorious private relationship too Joe Alwynthe documentation was not afraid of difficult topics. With so much going on, I wouldn’t blame you for missing out on some of the smaller details.

Here are some of the little details I picked up on.

1. The OG Lyrics of “Me”

Much of the film documents the process of writing, recording, and producing Taylor’s latest album Lover. In an early recording session of “ME!” She sings lyrics from a note she wrote on her cell phone. But eagle-eye fans may have noticed that their original texts – “I know I said shit on the phone” – differ from what was actually on the record: “I know that I went psychologically crazy on the phone.”

2. Your most used emojis

Miss Americana has a scene where Taylor is lying on a couch typing something on her cell phone. If you zoom in very close, you’ll see the most commonly used emojis. There are some pretty random ones, including the no smoking sign, the purple crystal ball, and – if you really blink – the Yee Haw cowboy emoji. Country Taylor riiiiise.

Taylor’s most used emojis…. if you say yes I say haw … pic.twitter.com/DbyNxTiX68

– Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley), January 31, 2020

3. An engagement ring

Since Miss Americana gave up, fans have gone wild on social media. In some scenes, it looks like Taylor is wearing an engagement ring. It is quite unlikely that she is actually engaged, especially since these videos were shot in 2018. It also looks like a cat when you zoom into the ring. In fact, it’s the same ring she wore during a meet & greet after a show in October 2018. (Even though we wouldn’t be surprised if she actually had a cat on her engagement ring.)

4. A forgotten friend

As Taylor talks about winning the Grammy for the 2016 album of the year, she notices that she was at the forefront of her game but had no one to share it with. “I came up to the top of the mountain … but I didn’t have a partner with whom I climbed, with whom I could be five. I didn’t have anyone to talk to. I was just wondering if I didn’t have someone whom I can call now? “It is quite interesting to note that she was actually still with a DJ Calvin Harris At this point. Lol I think she forgot that he existed. But honestly, I would probably want that too.

5. Joe Alwyn, videographer

Although Taylor mentions her longtime friend Joe Alwyn a few times, we don’t see much of him during the documentary. There are a few short snippets of footage in which Taylor walks through a park in winter and approaches a deer. If these recordings seem a bit familiar, it’s because they were shown in their “Lover” lyric video along with some other home videos from their relationship.

There is also a shot in the film in which she sings her reputation track “Call It What You Want” on the guitar, while Joe records it on his cell phone. We actually saw some of this material a few years ago. Taylor posted it on her Instagram story when she released the song as a teaser for the album.

6. Joe Alwyn, biggest fan boy

The scene where Taylor ran backstage after a show to hug Joe was actually the first night of the reputation tour – the first show she’d played since the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty. There is fan material from the same night Joe watches her on stage singing and pointing to “Gorgeous”.

7. Your 13 obsession

In the scene where Taylor and her mother sit in their private jet, a “13” is embroidered on their seat. Taylor has always been particularly interested in her love for her favorite number and even called her company “13 Management”. Another little treat from this scene is that Taylor is wearing a Fenty x Rihanna shirt.

8. Special diary pages

The documentary starts with Taylor at home and goes through her old diary entries. If you look closely, you’ll see sticky notes that mark some of the pages. This scene was probably shot as she selected the diary entries that were scanned and included in the deluxe edition of her album. A month before the album was released, she featured some of these magazines during an Instagram Live.

9. Absolutely Nuts Home Decor

In the Miss Americana scene where Taylor cooks dinner for her childhood friend Abigail, you may notice her kitchen decor is pretty and unique. It’s in her Nashville apartment, which she set up in 2011 and hasn’t really changed since. It has a koi pond, a human-sized bird cage with a brass telescope inside, and a blanket painted like the night sky. I guess that’s the kind of decoration that happens when you have millions of dollars in the early 20’s and you have a free hand in an apartment.

10. The burrito thing

And finally, a rather wild discovery from this documentary was that Taylor didn’t have a burrito until she was 26. What ??? I think it kind of explains why she once gave a fan $ 90 to buy a chipotle meal … she just had no idea how much a burrito should cost.

Miss Americana is now streaming to Netflix. If you notice any other details that we missed, please let us know.

Jemima Skelley is a freelance writer and the ultimate Taylor Swift Fangirl. She tweeted at @jemimaskelley.

Image:

Netflix

