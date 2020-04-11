Easter in Search: On the Revival of Religion in the Coronavirus Period

Joseph died sadly in 2015. My mother, who has lost two more children, was heartbroken and told her children to buy cookies from local Italian pastries. “My days are done,” he said. The bakery version was nice, but really not as good.

As a military journalist, the biggest events I will witness and record are those involving families affected by events: a child pushed to the last bus out of town fell; the line of refugees who lost their families in large numbers. I click back to the scenes now that many of us are now separated from corona.

I thought of my mother, on our weekends together. And so, this year, in closing, I will once again make Easter cookies. There is no abundance in these areas, but we do have cr haveme fraîche from cattle. The only parmesan available from the unhealthy plastic packaging of a shop on the way to Grenoble, which only opens a few hours a day. (I drove there, from time to time, to buy food, equipped with my letters to tell the police at the checkpoint.) And prosciutto did not, even with a lardon from the pig, and good sausage from France. But, with my mom’s help, I’m going to try. I bought FaceTime him and tried to breeze as he spoke to me.

Many years ago, and I’m still not sure when or why, I wrote the words: “Easter means a symbol of hope, renewal, and life. new. ” It was at the same time in my work that some of the things I wrote were ridiculous. She now sees on brochures, brochures of chickens, pictures of white flowers, sunsets, blossoms. Yes, many people have been saying similar words over the centuries. But for some reason this piece comes from a catchphrase. My childhood friends wrote to me that their family had found it, along with me, in their church magazines in South Carolina, in Georgia, in the U.K., in the Philippines.

This year, I want to know the signs of hope. Here in Grisail, our small village on the base of Le Mont Aiguille — where, legend has it, the mountain was born in 1492 – we try to hope. My son’s mother-in-law, who is Jewish – the daughter of a Holocaust survivor and mother who grew up in an Orthodox family in Brooklyn – told me what surprised me at the weekend. The point is that most conservatives think that God will protect him. Some ultra-Orthodox in Jerusalem refuse to obey the government because they say God is on their side. I have read the same testimonies from very Iranian people and Evangelicals, some of whom are still traveling, often to mosques and churches.

Why, I wonder, do members of this false religion set up for prayer when congregations in the community are so vulnerable to them? They go, as I suppose, because they believe that their God will save them – when in fact, their defenders are God, good medicine and neighbor, all working together. They also go because whether or not there is any doubt, in the corona period, hope is all they have.

I wrote this as limestone and granite hillside, Le Mont Aiguille, craving out my window. It has stood for thousands of years, whose people are following it through war, la peste, poverty, famine, blighted fields and crops. It is still right, yet worth it. In 100 years’ time – extended by the life of my mother – you and I are gone, corona will pass away, This Holy Week will never be forgotten. But it will be here.

Lots of Better Stories by Looking at Justice

– Why Meghan and Harry’s Moving to California Looks Now.

– How Kinfolk Magazine Defined Millennial Aesthetic… and Unraveled Behind Scenes

– Surprisingly – And Not Terrible About Content – History of Purell

– 31 Best Readers, Selected by the Clerk of Justice

– How Bob Dylan’s New JFK Music Guide 2020

– The Coronavirus Pandemic can change the restaurant as we know it, forever

– From The List: How Bob Guccione Turned Porn, Muckraking Journalism, and Tabloid News Into the Greatest Story

Want to see more? Sign up for our daily newsletter and never miss a story.

.