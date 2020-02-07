Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show Competition

There will be 5 (five) winners of this competition (giveaway). Each winner will receive 4 (four) tickets to the Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show February 14-16, 2020 at the 5 Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, IA. The value of each prize is $ 24.

OFFICIAL RULES 1. GENERAL: No purchase required. When you make a purchase, your chances of winning do not increase. Void if this is prohibited or restricted by law. This competition is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local regulations.

2. Eligibility: The Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show Contest is only available to residents of the United States who are at least 18 years of age at the time of participation. Limit one winner per household. Limit one winner per immediate family. The prizes are not transferable from the winner. Giveaway is offered only to residents of the KWWL “Total Service Area” and must be located in the following counties (or counties adjacent to the counties) in Iowa: Winneshiek, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Butler, Bremer, Fayette, Clayton, Grundy, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Tama, Benton, Linn, Jones, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar, Keokuk, Washington. KWWL employees and their families, their subsidiaries, departments and affiliated companies, their advertising agencies and all participating advertising partners are excluded from participation. Groups, clubs or organizations may not participate in this competition or pass on parts of these official rules to their members. Upon request, the sponsor must provide proof of age, identity and eligibility. All information on the registration form must be complete and correct. The sponsor does not award a prize to people who do not meet the conditions of participation at the time of participation. Persons who have won prizes from promotions sponsored by KWWL / CW 7.2 / MeTV 7.3 in the last 30 days are not entitled. The sponsor reserves the right to disqualify participants if these official rules are not followed. Internet access is required to access the competition.

3. PARTICIPATION CONDITIONS: By participating, you agree to all applicable laws and these official rules and agree to comply with all decisions made by the sponsor. The registration period for competitions starts on Saturday, January 8th, 2020, at 00:01 a.m. and ends on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. All times in these rules refer to the central time. To participate, visit the KWWL.com competition page to access, complete, and submit your registration form online. To be valid, an entry must have been received during the giveaway entry period. The sponsor may not be able to check the receipt of the contributions. Submissions become the property of the sponsor and will not be returned. The sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, delayed, misdirected, incomplete, incomprehensible, illegible, damaged, undeliverable or delayed. Photocopied and mechanically generated entries that are recognized as such are invalid. Entries created by automated means and recognized as such are invalid. In the event of a dispute, electronic entries and other entries for which an e-mail address must be specified are considered to have been transmitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the person to whom the ISP or other organization (e.g. a company or educational institution) assigned the email address. An online participant must have a valid email address. It is the responsibility of the participant to inform the sponsor of any change in the email address.

4. HOW TO WIN: 5 (five) winners will be chosen at random by the sponsor or his representative. The winners will be selected on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The winners will be selected at the sponsor’s discretion by telephone, email and / or post based on the contact information provided in the entry. The sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, incomprehensible, illegible or inoperable contact information. Winners must respond to such notification by contacting the giveaway coordinator within three days of the sponsor sending the notification, as described in the notification. Otherwise the winner will be disqualified. In this case, the prize will be forfeited. The winner will be chosen at random by the sponsor at the remaining eligible entries. The winners may be asked to sign and return the appropriate forms and / or documents before receiving the prize, including, without limitation, all documents required to exercise intellectual property rights (e.g., copyright, trademark, etc.) on the Transfer the contribution to the sponsor Materials, an affidavit, release of liability and / or, where permitted by law, release of advertising. If such forms are not signed and returned within the stipulated period, this can lead to disqualification of the winner and loss of the prize.

5.PUBLICITY RELEASE: By participating in the giveaway, each participant agrees that the sponsor for all purposes, including advertising, sales promotion and advertising, in all media (including without limitation print media, internet media) consents to publish, reproduce and publish them broadcast, television, radio and offline), the name, the city, the photo, the illustration, the biographical information, the voice or the image of each winner, each indefinitely without further compensation, credit or review or approval rights.

6. PRIZES: 5 (five) prizes will be awarded during the competition. If, due to pressure or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number of prizes set out in these official rules, a random draw will be made to award the specified number of prizes in the relevant category. Under no circumstances will more than the specified number of prizes be awarded. Each award is endowed with $ 24. All fees, charges and costs that are not expressly included in the price descriptions above, including but not limited to personal incidental costs, transportation, parking, taxes, tips and licenses, are the responsibility of the respective award winners and guests. , if any. The price is available from KWWL, the venue, or will be sent by post. In order to receive a prize from the KWWL, the winner must present a valid official photo ID. The prize is not transferable from the winner. No cash payment or price replacement by the award winner (s). The Sponsor reserves the right to replace a prize or price component of equal or greater value at the Sponsor’s sole discretion if the prize or component thereof is not available for any reason.

7. WINNING NUMBERS: The chances of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the submission period.

8. TERMS AND CONDITIONS; LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: Participants are responsible for complying with all applicable laws and regulations at federal, state and local level, as well as these official rules. By participating, you agree to be bound by these official rules. Any attempt by a participant or another party to manipulate the proper management of the giveaway disqualifies the participant and may result in civil or criminal action against the participant or another party and may result in suspension, suspension or deletion of the giveaway. AGREED WINNERS AND PARTICIPANTS, EXCLUDING LEGAL PROHIBITION, TO RELEASE AND UNLOAD THE GIVEAWAY FACILITIES AND ALL OTHERS WITH THE DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THIS GIVEAWAY, DEPENDING ON ANY AND EVERYWHERE AMOUNTED ANY CLAIMS, MEASURES, PROCEDURES AND LIABILITY FOR DAMAGE, EXPENDITURE, FEES, INJURIES OR LOSSES (INCLUDING OWN PROPERTY DAMAGE TO THE INFRINGEMENT) TAKE, PROPERTY OR USE OF THE PRICE RELATED TO A GIVE OR PRICE. The sponsor is not responsible for typographical, typographical, mechanical or other errors in the printing of the offer, in the administration of the competition or in the announcement of the prize. If applicable, the winner’s guests may need to release liability and publicity before the winner receives the prize. Sponsor reserves the discretion to make any decision regarding the interpretation and application of these official rules. All decisions made by the sponsor are final and at their own discretion. If the selected winner (s) of the prize is / are not eligible or rejects the prize or if the selected winner does not claim the prize in time, the prize will expire and the sponsor may choose an alternative winner at random the remaining submissions (if allowed), or choose not to award such a prize to an alternate winner if applicable. Prizes of $ 600 or more require the winner to provide their social security number for tax purposes. Prizes can be considered revenue and all taxes related to prizes will be borne by the winner (s).

9. FORCE MAJEURE, DISCLAIMER / INTERNET: If for any reason the giveaway does not work as planned, including infections from computer viruses, bugs, manipulation and unauthorized interference, fraud, technical failures, force majeure, war, terrorism, official regulations, disasters, fire , Strikes, riots, or any other reason beyond the control of the sponsor and affecting the administration, security, fairness or integrity of the promotional gift, the sponsor reserves the right, on their behalf, to discredit a person who disqualifies them in their opinion manipulated the registration process, and / or to cancel, end, change or suspend the Contest and to select one or more winners from eligible registrations received on the termination date. The sponsor may prohibit a participant from participating in the competition if they discover that they are attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the competition through fraud, hacking, deception or other unfair gaming practices or to abuse, threaten or harass other participants. Attention: Any attempt by a participant to intentionally damage a website or to undermine the legitimate operation of the giveaway constitutes a violation of criminal and civil law. If such attempt is made, the sponsor reserves the right of such a participant Compensation in full to demand scope of the law. Promotional gifts (i) are not responsible for errors, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects, delays in the collection, operation or transmission of messages, line faults in connection with theft, destruction or unauthorized access to or changes to entries. (ii) are not responsible for problems or technical faults in communication networks or lines, online computer systems, servers or communication service providers, computers or other devices, hardware, software or for the loss of access information at the sponsor due to technical problems, human error or traffic jams a communications system on the Internet or on a website, or (iii) a combination thereof, including injury or harm to the subscriber or other person’s computer or other device related to or resulting from the participation or downloading of materials in this promotional gift , SPONSOR MAKES NO WARRANTIES, WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS OF PRICE ITEMS. SPONSOR EXCLUSIVELY EXCLUDES ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, SUITABILITY FOR SUITABILITY AND ANY OTHER SILENT WARRANTY.

10. ARBITRATION PROCEDURE / LAW: EXCEPT IF PROHIBITED, THE INDIVIDUAL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND SUBJECT MATTERS RESULTING FROM OR PROVIDED FROM THIS PROCEDURE ARE, AND IS, THEREFORE, AS IS, FOR THE WAY THERE IS ARE, THE ACTUAL POCKET COSTS THAT ENTRANCE IN THIS PROCEDURE ARE LIMITED TO THIS MOVEMENT, BUT NOT DAMAGE. All issues and questions regarding the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these official rules or the rights and obligations of participants and sponsors in connection with the competition are subject to the laws of the State of Iowa and are interpreted in accordance with them without a choice of law or a conflict of laws or a provision (whether from Iowa or another jurisdiction) comes into effect, would result in the application of laws in a jurisdiction other than Iowa. Arbitration in Black Hawk County, Iowa, is the exclusive forum and venue for any dispute relating to these official rules and this promotional gift. If arbitration is prohibited, the Iowa Courts in Black Hawk County are the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these official rules and / or this giveaway. By participating in the competition, all participants and winners agree to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Iowa in Black Hawk County. The ineffectiveness or unenforceability of one provision of these official rules does not affect the ineffectiveness or unenforceability of another provision as long as the general intent of these official rules remains in force. In the event that such provision is found to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these official rules will be interpreted in accordance with their provisions as if the invalid or unenforceable provision were not included.

11. OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST: To get a copy of these official rules, visit KWWL.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to KWWL, Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show Contest Rules, 511 E. 5th St. , Waterloo, IA 50703. These official rules supersede all other published editions. The sponsor reserves the right to change or amend these official rules at its own discretion to ensure fair administration of the promotional gift or to comply with applicable law. You will receive the names of the winners if you send a prepaid envelope to KWWL, Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show Winners at the address above within sixty (60) days of the draw.

12. SPONSOR: KWWL, 511 E. 5th St., Waterloo, IA 50703