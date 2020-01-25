Eastern Turkey earthquake kills at least 14 and injures more than 300

An earthquake with a preliminary force of 6.7 shook Friday in Eastern Turkey, killing at least 14 people, injuring more than 300, and several people being trapped in the wreckage of fallen buildings, Turkish officials said.

Rescue teams from neighboring provinces were sent to affected areas, working in the dark with spotlights. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said troops were on standby to help.

TV footage showed rescuers picking an injured person from the rubble of a collapsed building in the eastern province of Elazig. It was believed that at least three people were imprisoned in a building in the area, where officials said four or five structures were toppled, including one at least four storeys high.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that all measures were taken to “ensure that the earthquake that occurred in Elazig and was felt in many provinces is overcome with the least amount of loss.”

He said the Ministers of the Interior, Health and Environment were sent to the region.

The earthquake struck at 8:55 PM. local time, at a depth of 6.7 kilometers near the town of Sivrice in Elazig, said the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD. It was followed by various aftershocks, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.

Elazig is located approximately 750 kilometers east of the capital Ankara.

AFAD said eight people were killed in Elazig and another six in the nearby province of Malatya. At least 315 people were injured in the two provinces, regional officials said.

Two men check in a badly damaged building after the earthquake. (DHA via The Associated Press)

People in Elazig whose houses were damaged were moved to student rooms or a sports center in the middle of the freezing cold.

Elazig Gov. Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told NTV television that a fire broke out in a building in Sivrice, near the epicenter, but was quickly brought under control.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu was at a meeting about earthquake preparation when the earthquake struck.

The Kandilli seismology center in Istanbul said the earthquake was 6.5, while the US Geological Survey gave the preliminary magnitude of 6.7, and said the earthquake affected not only Turkey, but also Syria, Georgia and Armenia.

Different monitoring centers for earthquakes often give different estimates.

NTV said the earthquake was felt in various Turkish provinces and sent people out in panic.

Turkey is on top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are common. Two strong earthquakes hit northwestern Turkey in 1999, killing around 18,000 people.

A magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig in 2010.