[‘eastside-rapist’-billy-ray-johnson-resentenced-as-judge-decides-to-maintain-firearm-enhancements-in-place]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge Wednesday morning resolved to maintain firearm sentencing enhancements in area as he resentenced the guy dubbed the “Eastside rapist” who terrorized the metropolis in 2013.

Decide Charles R. Brehmer’s conclusion usually means Billy Ray Johnson will continue to provide lifestyle in prison with no the likelihood of parole, furthermore 185 years and 8 months, courtroom records exhibit.

Brehmer said Johnson, 39, deserved each individual minute of the time to which he was sentenced.

Formerly, firearm enhancements have been required if the prosecution proved a defendant utilised a gun all through a felony criminal offense. The law improved in 2018 to give judges discretion on irrespective of whether to impose or strike the enhancement.

Since Johnson was sentenced just before the legislation took result, his circumstance was returned to Kern County for that determination.

For the duration of the summertime of 2013, Johnson broke into houses and raped three girls, attempted to rape another and molested a baby in attacks that transpired July one and 18, and Aug. one and 19.

3 of the assaults transpired in east Bakersfield, and a single in the city’s northeast.

In pleasing his 2015 conviction, Johnson argued he was not supplied with discovery concerning the analysis of DNA utilised to support his conviction. Also, he mentioned he was improperly prevented from presenting sure pro testimony connected to the DNA screening.

An appellate courtroom previous calendar year located “overwhelming evidence” of Johnson’s guilt was introduced at trial even without having the contested DNA results. It affirmed every single of the 24 counts of which he was convicted.

DNA evidence joined Johnson to the rapes. Investigators observed his DNA at 3 of the crime scenes, such as sperm uncovered within a pair of trousers worn by one particular of the victims.

His DNA was also discovered on a zip tie he dropped in his hurry to go away a dwelling wherever a youngster experienced known as 911 just after releasing herself from her bonds.