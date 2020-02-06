Eat, sleep, pitch, repeat: an evening full of new knowledge

The Future Factory aims to alleviate the strategic headaches and problems of its customers. Regardless of size, discipline or years of experience, the agency finds that the same problems occur again and again.

Next month, they will open their doors to the latest installment in their agency growth series entitled “Eat Sleep Pitch Repeat” – an opportunity for agencies to meet with leading industry experts to discuss a range of agency growth and agency marketing topics.

Instead of the usual presentation that marketing professionals are used to, The Future Factory will clear the paperwork, circulate the beer and nibbles, and give participants unparalleled access to five carefully selected coaches. Participants should expect an evening with five small roundtable talks, each moderated by one of Future Factory’s experts. There they can discuss important topics that influence the growth and development of the agencies.

The key areas of discussion include:

Agency marketing: The best agencies achieve a 10-fold ROI for their sales and marketing activities. Participants will take a look at some of the best agencies out there, and especially how they have been used to generate profits.

New business meetings: Make sure no new business meeting ever ends with a polite handshake and be silent forever. Learn what questions to ask, when to get your Creds out, when to keep your laptop tightly closed, and how to close a meeting and clearly define the next steps.

Longer-lasting customer relationships: Forget about new business, that’s the holy grail! Roll up Roll up for promotions and customer development programs that you can start implementing immediately in your agency.

Lead generation: You have selected some brands that you would like to work with. Damn, you deserve to work with them! How do you make sure they know you? Without being a sales pest! You need to know how cool and distant you are, right? The session will provide tips and pointers to achieve this balance and help marketers keep control of the new business pipeline for their agency.

PR: Limited budgets, limited time and frankly limited things to talk about? We have you! It’s about focusing on the right noise in the right places. You’ll learn where to start to turn those sparks into a campfire.

In the run-up to the event, The Future Factory will also ask a few questions that drive the directors of the agencies in terms of new business, marketing and growth, as well as their most important tips from internal experts.

Eat Sleep Pitch Repeat will take place on Wednesday March 4, 2020. If you are interested in participating or want to learn more, please contact The Future Factory or register your interest here.

// Presented in this article

The future factory

With a mix of lead generation, advice at board level and coaching, we help make the future more predictable for agency owners, founders and directors. www.thefuturefactory.co.uk

Find out more