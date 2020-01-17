Eating differently on weekends can lead to “metabolic jet lag,” long-term health problems, experts say.

You are probably used to the feeling of jet lag when traveling. Flying in a different time zone can really disrupt your circadian rhythm and cause poor sleep, daytime fatigue and even stomach upset.

But traveling is not the only thing that can cause this change in your internal clock.

Ultimately, a change in the time you eat can also get things out of control.

During the week it is easy to stick to your usual breakfast, lunch and dinner schedule. But when the weekend comes, what you’re used to goes out the window.

Disruptions to your eating routine can cause what some doctors call a “metabolic jet lag”.

Dr. John Moretti of the Adventist Health White Memorial said, “This is a big change and a big burden on your body and your body will respond to it.”

He said that changing your mealtime schedule on weekends makes your body confused. A Cell Press study found that waking up later and eating well at night throws the body’s hormones in a flow.

“Your cortisol levels are highest in the morning and lowest at midnight,” said Moretti.

Your body has a natural rhythm when it comes to releasing cortisol. This hormone regulates sleep, temperature and essentially your entire metabolism. When you eat it causes stress and cortisol reacts to it.

Metabolic jet lag has serious health consequences such as diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

But that doesn’t mean you have to give up your weekend brunch.

The same study found that instead of eating 15 hours a day, eat 10 hours on Saturday and Sunday. This can reduce calorie consumption by 21%. And if you’re traveling, Moretti said you should slowly adjust your meal schedule accordingly.

He said, “I would try to go from 30 minutes to an hour a day – not big changes, but incremental changes along the way.”

His advice is to eat whole foods and eat in moderation.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.