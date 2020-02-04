Eating disorders, exercise addiction linked in study

According to British researchers, the likelihood of people with an eating disorder being physically dependent is much higher than that of people with normal eating habits.

They analyzed data from more than 2,100 people who participated in nine studies in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Italy.

People with an eating disorder were 3.7 times more likely to be addicted to exercise than people without an eating disorder.

“It is known that people with eating disorders are more likely to show addictive personality and compulsive behavior,” said study director Mike Trott, a sports scientist at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England. “We are also aware that an unhealthy relationship with food often means increased stress, but it is the first time that a risk factor has been calculated.”

He noted that at the beginning of a new year it was common to eat better and exercise. But it’s important to stay away from crash diets or other eating plans that completely exclude some foods, he added.

“Our study shows that signs of an eating disorder can significantly increase the likelihood of an unhealthy physical activity relationship, and this can have negative consequences, including mental health problems and injuries,” Trott said in a university press release.

He said that health professionals who work with people with eating disorders should consider monitoring their movement.

This group was found to “suffer from serious illnesses due to excessive exercise, such as fractures, an increased rate of cardiovascular disease in younger patients, and increased all-cause mortality,” said Trott.

The study was recently published online in the journal Eating and Weight Disorders – Studies on Anorexia, Bulimia and Obesity.

