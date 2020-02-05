Eating fruits and vegetables could help prevent Alzheimer’s

You already know that you should eat more fruits and vegetables, now you have a new reason.

Tom Brunberg / Unsplash

According to a study published last week in Neurology, replenishing fruits and vegetables could reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s late in life, the New York Times reports.

A high-fiber, vitamin-rich diet offers the body almost magical benefits. Consistent consumption of fruits and vegetables reduces the risk of colon cancer and heart diseases, fights inflammation, protects against oxidative stress and keeps weight gain at bay.

Then it is almost unfounded that fruits and vegetables could also help prevent one of the most tragic diseases in the world. Four to five million Americans currently live with some form of dementia, and in almost 70% of cases, this means Alzheimer’s. It is devastating for the millions of other family members who have to see how loved ones lose their everyday lives (and often keep their consciousness). But compounds called flavonols, commonly found in fruits and vegetables – with names like kaempferol, isorhamnetin, and myricetin – could play a critical role in reducing this risk.

The study examined a cohort of 912 dementia-free men and women with an average age of 81 years and revisited six years later. The 221 who had Alzheimer’s also most likely had the lowest quintile for flavonol intake.

Research is still new, but considering how strong fruits and vegetables are for overall health (one of the biggest rally shouts we heard from nutritionists last year was “Eat colorful!”), It’s a safe bet recharge your memory again and again superfruits like blueberries, pineapple, grapefruit and protein-rich plants like edamame, broccoli and quinoa. And just as important – make sure your older people are too. Could help tackle a few happy years.

Read the full story in the New York Times