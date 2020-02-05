Eau Claire Transit honors Rosa Parks

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 / 11:52 AM CST / Updated: February 5, 2020 / 11:52 AM CST

In 1955, Rosa Parks commented by continuing to sit in her seat instead of leaving it to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. This decision has made her an icon in the civil rights movement.

Parks across the country were honored on Tuesday, including on the Eau Claire Transit buses. According to Eau Claire Transit Manager Tom Wagener, the actions of parks have opened public transport to everyone.

“She used public transportation to do that just to make the statement that; This should be accessible to everyone, ”said Wagener. “This is exactly what public transport is about to have access to everyone. That’s why it’s called Transit Equity Day.”

More than six decades later, the actions of parks are still resonating. On Tuesday, Eau Claire Transit reserved a seat on every bus as a tribute

“The reason why we have these services is for people like Rosa who have taken a position,” said Wagener.

Bus drivers and passengers took time to think about the heritage of parks on Tuesday. One of these passengers was Maria Torres.

“As a colored person, it’s just nice to know that we can sit anywhere and not be afraid of someone telling us,” You can’t sit here, “or the like,” Torres said.

Driver Steve Adams has worked for Eau Claire Transit for 22 years.

“I think it makes it better for everyone so that something like this doesn’t happen again and someone had to take the first step and she did it,” said Adams.

Books about parks were available for reading in every bus. A rose stood in a place in every bus as a silent greeting.

Other passengers, such as UW-Eau Claire Leah Phalum, said parks have always been a role model.

“I think people like Rosa Parks and the victim who made them really show that everyone should be treated equally, regardless of their background,” she said. “I hope other people can learn from their history so that we spread more love than hate.

The actions of Rosa Parks in 1955 are high today, especially for driver Will Bryant.

“Not only can his tall man ride black people freely now, we can ride now, which is very important to me,” said Bryant. “Given the history, it’s a great day.”