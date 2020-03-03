[ebay-looking-to-market-south-korean-device,-claims-report]

EBay purchased Gmarket in 2009 for up to US$one.two billion, and merged it with its South Korean unit, Net Auction Co. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, March 3 — EBay Inc is wanting to provide its South Korean device, which includes Gmarket, a single of the biggest on line marketplaces in the nation, in a offer that could fetch approximately US$5 billion (RM21 billion), a Seoul-dependent newspaper claimed now.

The Korea Economic Each day, citing an unnamed marketplace official, documented that eBay has made the decision to market 100 per cent of its stake in eBay Korea.

Feasible prospective buyers involve other South Korean retail giants these as Lotte Buying, Shinsegae, and Hyundai Section Retail outlet Group, as effectively as private fairness resources like MBK, the country’s largest private fairness organization, the newspaper reported.

EBay did not immediately react to a ask for for remark, and MBK associates have been not readily available for remark outside the house company hours.

EBay purchased Gmarket in 2009 for up to US$1.two billion, and mixed it with its South Korean unit, Web Auction Co

At the time, the mixed firms accounted for 87 for each cent of the country’s on the net buyer-to-customer current market and more than 30 for every cent of the World-wide-web shopping shopping mall sector, the Korean antitrust company explained.

But Gmarket has faced new rivals, such as Softbank-backed startup Coupang, which was launched in 2010 and has the major e-commerce marketplace share, according to the South Korea B2C E-Commerce Market place 2019 report. — Reuters