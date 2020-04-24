EBay stock test breakout after update with earnings report on tap

EBay Inc. (EBAY) – Get Report is receiving further attention today after investment firm Stifel has updated the shares of the e-commerce giant.

Stifel sees housewives and retail closures as a potential catalyst for eBay, setting a $ 45 price target on stocks. This indicates a 16% rise over the company’s Friday morning trading in San Jose, California.

Investors will not have to wait long to get some color from the direction. First quarter earnings are slated to be reported on Wednesday and eBay’s potential impact from covid-19 will be critical for analysts on the revenue call.

At the moment, Wall Street is evaluating a first quarter profit of around 73 cents per share. This is an 8.2% increase over the previous year’s quarter.

But beyond the fundamentals, there is another big reason why investors are paying attention to eBay stocks right now: it works.

By this I mean that it is actually showing investors a positive return in 2020.

It’s a much bigger deal than it might seem: a look at previous crisis investment situations over the past three and a half decades shows that stocks with a positive relative strength of six months saw a 78.4% chance of a positive return of a month.

This is about 50% higher payout percentage than the average S&P 500 stock.

And with eBay testing breakout area this week, it’s a good reason to pay attention to the actions right now.

To understand how to exchange it, we are going to the graph for a technical aspect:

EBay had gone at some point heading for the covid-19 selloff, bouncing repeatedly between $ 34 support and $ 39 resistance.

Following an excessive sell-over, the shares quickly returned to their previous trading range. And they are testing the aforementioned $ 39 breakout level in today’s trading session.

Put simply, a material push through $ 39 makes the continuous rise much more likely.

What makes $ 39 a significant price for eBay? It all comes down to buyers and sellers.

The $ 39 resistance level is a price in which an excess supply of shares has occurred; from late January to March it was a place where sellers had previously been more eager to step in and make money than buyers.

A move of $ 39 means that the new offers have been strong enough to absorb the oversupply immediately above that price level.

From a risk management perspective, we don’t want to see $ 34 support breached. In that case, eBay is likely to follow the downside. This makes it a logical level to park a protective stop.

Meanwhile, eBay looks strong ahead of next week’s earnings call.

This stock does not tend to have volatile earnings reactions. At the moment, the options imply that investors are considering a one day reaction of approximately 4.65%. This makes a gain less likely to derail the bullish price action in this trade.

From a commercial point of view, eBay is working right now. And until it changes, it’s worth owning it.

