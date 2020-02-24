ebenezer-baptist-church-remaining-provider-at-south-close-locale

BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 23: Pearl McMillan, who havs ben coming to the church since 1959, worships through the last assistance of the Ebenezer Baptist Church at its South Finish locale on February 23, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Employees Image By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 23: Inez Harrison and Victoria Walker worship in the course of the closing assistance of the Ebenezer Baptist Church at its South Close locationon February 23, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Employees Photograph By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 23: A lady will take a cell mobile phone photograph for the duration of the final worship support of the Ebenezer Baptist Church at its South Conclusion area on February 23, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Workers Photograph By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 23: Worshipers hold hands for the duration of the last services of the Ebenezer Baptist Church at its South Close spot on February 23, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Workers Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 23: Parishioners worship during the final company of the Ebenezer Baptist Church at its South Conclude site on February 23, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Employees Image By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 23: Pearl McMillan, who havs ben coming to the church considering that 1959, worships during the final assistance of the Ebenezer Baptist Church at its South End place on February 23, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 23: Shanelle Miller, with the EBC Liturgical Dancers, performs through the last worship service of the Ebenezer Baptist Church at its South Stop location on February 23, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff Photograph By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 23: Ora Callender,83, listens through the ultimate worship assistance of the Ebenezer Baptist Church at its South End place on February 23, 2020 in Boston, MA. Callender has been attending the church due to the fact she was 19 a long time old. (Team Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 23: Inez Harrison worships in the course of the ultimate worship assistance of the Ebenezer Baptist Church at its South End location on February 23, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff members Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 23: Jaznine Shorter and her daughter Ziyah Smith,6, worship in the course of the final worship assistance of the Ebenezer Baptist Church at its South Conclude locationon February 23, 2020 in Boston, MA. Shorter’s fianc loved ones has worship at the church for 4 generations. (Team Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 23: Usher Grace Darget appears out the front doorway of the Ebenezer Baptist Church on the day of the ultimate worship service of at its South Conclusion location on February 23, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Team Photograph By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)