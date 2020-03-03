ebonivory-launch-online-video-for-new-one-explosions-right-after-dark

Australian prog metallers band Ebonivory have produced a new online video for new solitary Explosions Immediately after Dark. The music is taken from the quintets forthcoming new album, aspects of which will be announced soon. You can check out the video in whole down below.

“Explosions After Darkish is an escalation of aggression for Ebonivory it signifies the darkest edge of our seem spectrum,” singer Charlie Powlett tells Prog. “We are enthusiastic to be releasing anything brimming with chaotic thoughts and soundscapes, mirroring the unheard tales that brought us to where we are currently.

“Though originally published numerous a long time in the past, its lyrical mother nature only grew to become extra suitable as time went on working with difficulties these as differentiation and cruelty by means of the lens of modern science fiction. We’re hoping that admirers, outdated and new, let these crashing auditory waves to wash in excess of them and really feel the chilling multiplex of themes hidden in this song’s depths.”

Explosions Aftrer Dim can be procured here.

Ebonivory will assist fellow Australian’s Caligula’s Horse on their forthcoming US tour all over May possibly and June. The band will also enjoy the subsequent dates in Australia this month:

March 6: Melbourne , The Workers Club



March 7: Sydney , The Chippendale Hotel



March 13: Adelaide, Crown & Anchor

Ticket info is offered right here.