[ebonivory-to-aid-caligula’s-horse-in-us]

Australian prog rockers Ebonivory will assist fellow proggers Caligula’s Horse on their forthcoming US tour in Might. To celebrate the band have released a playthrough online video of their tune Persist, which you can watch below.
“Persist is a single of the most nostalgic Ebonivory songs for us to engage in, as it was initially composed for our substantial-school metalcore band, Persist, Prevail,” guitarist Louis Edwards tells Prog. “As with all Ebonivory tunes, Persist maintains the technological factors of “prog” and filters them into a tune that is enjoyable for musicians and casual listeners alike.”
Ebonivory will release their debut album this spring and plan to tour the British isles/Europe later in 2020. In the meantime, their Caligula’s Horse aid dates are:
May possibly 22: Chicago, IL, Reggie’s Rock Club
May possibly 23: Cleveland, OH, Beachland Ballroom
Could 24: Toronto, ON, Lee’s Palace
May perhaps 25: Montreal, QC, Petit Campus
May 26: Boston, MA, Brighton Audio Corridor
May 27: New York, NY, Gramercy Theatre
May well 28: Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry
Might 29: Washington, DC, Union Phase
June one: Dallas, TX, Fuel Monkey Bar & Grill
June 2: Austin, TX, Arrive And Just take It Reside
June four: Phoenix, AZ, The Rebel Lounge
June 5: Los Angeles, CA, The Roxy Theatre
June six: San Francisco, CA, Slim’s
June seven: Portland, OR, Hawthorne Theatre
June eight: Seattle, WA, El Corazon
June nine: Vancouver, BC, The Biltmore
June 11: Salt Lake Town, UT, Urban Lounge
June 12: Denver, CO, Marquis Theater
June 13: Kansas Metropolis, MO, Riot Area
June 14: Minneapolis, MN, Amsterdam Hall
June 16: St Louis, MO, Pink Flag
June17: Nashville, TN, Exit/In
June18: Atlanta, GA, Purgatory @ The Masquerade
June 19: West Palm Beach, FL, Respectable Road
June 20: Orlando, FL, Soundbar
Tickets obtainable listed here.