[ebonivory-to-aid-caligula’s-horse-in-us]

Australian prog rockers Ebonivory will assist fellow proggers Caligula’s Horse on their forthcoming US tour in Might. To celebrate the band have released a playthrough online video of their tune Persist, which you can watch below.

“Persist is a single of the most nostalgic Ebonivory songs for us to engage in, as it was initially composed for our substantial-school metalcore band, Persist, Prevail,” guitarist Louis Edwards tells Prog. “As with all Ebonivory tunes, Persist maintains the technological factors of “prog” and filters them into a tune that is enjoyable for musicians and casual listeners alike.”

Ebonivory will release their debut album this spring and plan to tour the British isles/Europe later in 2020. In the meantime, their Caligula’s Horse aid dates are: May possibly 22: Chicago, IL, Reggie’s Rock Club



May possibly 23: Cleveland, OH, Beachland Ballroom



Could 24: Toronto, ON, Lee’s Palace



May perhaps 25: Montreal, QC, Petit Campus



May 26: Boston, MA, Brighton Audio Corridor



May 27: New York, NY, Gramercy Theatre



May well 28: Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry



Might 29: Washington, DC, Union Phase



June one: Dallas, TX, Fuel Monkey Bar & Grill



June 2: Austin, TX, Arrive And Just take It Reside



June four: Phoenix, AZ, The Rebel Lounge



June 5: Los Angeles, CA, The Roxy Theatre



June six: San Francisco, CA, Slim’s



June seven: Portland, OR, Hawthorne Theatre



June eight: Seattle, WA, El Corazon



June nine: Vancouver, BC, The Biltmore



June 11: Salt Lake Town, UT, Urban Lounge



June 12: Denver, CO, Marquis Theater



June 13: Kansas Metropolis, MO, Riot Area



June 14: Minneapolis, MN, Amsterdam Hall



June 16: St Louis, MO, Pink Flag



June17: Nashville, TN, Exit/In



June18: Atlanta, GA, Purgatory @ The Masquerade



June 19: West Palm Beach, FL, Respectable Road



June 20: Orlando, FL, Soundbar

Tickets obtainable listed here.