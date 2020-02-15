[Ebonivory to aid Caligula’s Horse in US]

Ebonivory



(Photo credit: Hold Tight PR)

Australian prog rockers Ebonivory will assist fellow proggers Caligula’s Horse on their forthcoming US tour in Might. To celebrate the band have released a playthrough online video of their tune Persist, which you can watch below.

Persist is a single of the most nostalgic Ebonivory songs for us to engage in, as it was initially composed for our substantial-school metalcore band, Persist, Prevail,” guitarist Louis Edwards tells Prog. “As with all Ebonivory tunes, Persist maintains the technological factors of “prog” and filters them into a tune that is enjoyable for musicians and casual listeners alike.”

Ebonivory will release their debut album this spring and plan to tour the British isles/Europe later in 2020. In the meantime, their Caligula’s Horse aid dates are:

May possibly 22: Chicago, IL, Reggie’s Rock Club


May possibly 23: Cleveland, OH, Beachland Ballroom


Could 24: Toronto, ON, Lee’s Palace


May perhaps 25: Montreal, QC, Petit Campus


May 26: Boston, MA, Brighton Audio Corridor


May 27: New York, NY, Gramercy Theatre


May well 28: Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry


Might 29: Washington, DC, Union Phase


June one: Dallas, TX, Fuel Monkey Bar & Grill


June 2: Austin, TX, Arrive And Just take It Reside


June four: Phoenix, AZ, The Rebel Lounge


June 5: Los Angeles, CA, The Roxy Theatre


June six: San Francisco, CA, Slim’s


June seven: Portland, OR, Hawthorne Theatre


June eight: Seattle, WA, El Corazon


June nine: Vancouver, BC, The Biltmore


June 11: Salt Lake Town, UT, Urban Lounge


June 12: Denver, CO, Marquis Theater


June 13: Kansas Metropolis, MO, Riot Area


June 14: Minneapolis, MN, Amsterdam Hall


June 16: St Louis, MO, Pink Flag


June17: Nashville, TN, Exit/In


June18: Atlanta, GA, Purgatory @ The Masquerade


June 19: West Palm Beach, FL, Respectable Road


June 20: Orlando, FL, Soundbar

Tickets obtainable listed here.