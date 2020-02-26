ebug-process-has-its-bugs

The National Hockey League relished its greatest tale of the year on Saturday. In actuality, when 42-yr-outdated Zamboni driver David Ayres was compelled into action as the unexpected emergency backup goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes in opposition to his hometown Maple Leafs on Saturday — and gained — it really nicely might have been the finest sports story in decades.

But it must in no way occur once more.

This is not about becoming a killjoy on this really feel-great story. It experienced all the things. Saturday night in Toronto. Hockey Night time in Canada. And the very likable Ayres, a kidney transplant receiver, embracing all the things about the instant with a an ear-to-ear grin.

Still the concept that two groups who are hardly hanging on to a playoff spot should really have at minimum component of their fates in the arms of not only a non-qualified but one who was employed to a person of the two teams’ small league affiliate marketers seriously is ludicrous. What would have occurred if Ayres experienced allowed far more than the two aims he did and let the Leafs get a recreation in which they’d been outplayed when he entered?

Instead of a Ayres heading on a whirlwind media tour, it would have been a community relations catastrophe.

Andrew Raycroft has an interesting point of view. The existing NESN analyst not only played in the league, but he’s been on the EBUG record at the Backyard in the previous. When Tuukka Rask was knocked out of the video game against the Rangers past time, a Bruins’ intern had to race to Raycroft’s household in the Boston ‘burbs to retrieve his pads whilst he fulfilled his tv duties (Raycroft hardly ever did go well with up).

Raycroft thinks this problem is so exceptional that it does not make sense for groups to have a goalie ready in the wings for 82 games. But he does feel that the league could tweak the system, most likely keeping a tryout in education camp for aspiring EBUGS.

“And say ‘OK these are the names,’” said Raycroft. “These fellas are prepared to to do this. It is not just some person off the street. It’s completely higher than board. It is not the Zamboni driver, for the Maple Leafs, which can make a significant conflict. And the way this shakes out, these men could get in or out (of the playoffs) by 1 point. Either way, this portion of the tale is going to be outstanding on April five.”

And that’s not to say Ayres was just a person off the road. In simple fact, Raycroft felt pretty the opposite.

“Three days afterwards as you look at the commentary from people today that are not hockey people today … it is not as much as fun for me when you hear, ‘Anyone can do it.’ I never consider it is excellent for the league. The narrative really should have been a little a lot more, ‘Hey, he does apply all the time. He sees these shots typically,’” claimed, Raycroft, considering of all the goalies toiling in the minors and Europe who’ll never get that very same shining minute.

GM Don Sweeney did not want to douse a good tale when he was questioned about it on Monday. But it definitely sounded like he was in favor of some kind of change.

“We have our approaching meetings and I’m guaranteed it will be on the docket as to irrespective of whether or not we can tweak it or increase it. It’s been an spot that we’ve talked about addressing but I’ll chorus from commenting even further other than it was wonderful theater,” explained Sweeney.

With the B’s enjoying a late recreation in Vancouver on Saturday, mentor Bruce Cassidy and his personnel experienced an chance to view the sport. Cassidy located his thoughts and feelings bouncing concerning that of a enthusiast to a mentor to a single of the stewards of the recreation.

“It could have been (a disaster), but it’s a fantastic story in its place,” reported Cassidy. “I feel it is wonderful for hockey, the way they celebrated it. Even Toronto. They knew this child, they shoot on him sometimes. Afterward, he was saying ‘The only reason I missed the (John) Tavares shot was due to the fact he commonly shoots significant in follow.’ And I’m like ‘Am I seriously hearing this?’ And this is a recreation with playoff implication! But in any case, it turns out to be a excellent tale. And, certainly, it could have gone the other way. In a hurry.”

And the NHL must thank it is stars, due to the fact David Ayres and his Hurricane teammates-for-a-evening received the league out of a mighty big mess.