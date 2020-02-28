[ec-main-suggests-prepared-for-snap-polls-if-it-arrives-to-that]

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun speaks to reporters in Putrajaya January 22, 2020. ― Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Election Fee (EC) is prepared to call for a standard election really should the need to have occurs.

Its chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun informed Berita Harian that the fee is ever prepared.

“The commission’s secretariat is usually on standby and has a prior plan ready for a general election.

“But I will not likely deny that in this latest context, the EC has not discussed something in element (if a normal election were to take area),” he advised the Malay every day yesterday.

When asked if 18-calendar year-olds can vote if a typical election is held this year, Azhar mentioned that has nevertheless to be probable in the nearest time body.

In accordance Azhar, with regards to that, the implementation would very likely choose spot in the middle of following yr.

“But there is a likelihood that it could be realised by the stop of this year,” he extra.

On estimation of value for a basic election, he mentioned it a rough estimation would be between RM750 million and RM800 million.

“But the EC has but to examine the expense of a basic election need to it be held in the nearest time body,” he mentioned.

Earlier this 7 days, Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and its political allies experienced termed for the Parliament to be dissolved, producing way for snap polls.

The proposal arrived about following interim Primary Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad advised to type a unity govt.

The BN coalition has due to the fact withdrawn its guidance for Dr Mahathir, labelling the unity authorities an act of hypocrisy.

Yesterday, it was described that Umno reported it has started planning its election equipment for the risk of a snap election.

In accordance to party secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, a circular had been issued with recommendations for Umno’s election machinery to be mobilised, collectively with PAS, below the Muafakat Nasional pact.