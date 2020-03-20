ECB postpones cricket time right up until May 28 amid coronavirus pandemic

The ECB has declared there will be no experienced cricket played in England and Wales right until May well 28 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fatal ailment has affected sport all more than the globe, with rugby and football seasons also on hold in the Uk.

An ECB statement read through: “The ECB Board has nowadays agreed that no skilled cricket will be performed in England and Wales until finally at minimum Might 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Board approved the suggestion to delay the commence of the year pursuing conversations with the To start with Class Counties, the MCC and the PCA.

“It was agreed that, supplied the recent info out there, a seven-week hold off to the start of the season is the most acceptable strategy.

“The ECB has started modelling a range of alternatives to start off the season in June, July or August –with an rapid focus on options for cricket in June, such as the a few-Take a look at sequence versus West Indies, the Vitality Blast and England Women’s schedule from India.

“Close liaison with the Federal government will proceed, with discussions on the opportunity of starting the season at the rear of closed doorways and offering sports activities fans the possibility to reside broadcast motion.

“The opportunity for reduced variations of competitions, should the time develop into even further truncated, will also be discussed.

“The Board will meet up with as needed to critique the position and make even more selections as the United kingdom situation unfolds.”

