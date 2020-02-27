[ecb’s-lagarde-plays-down-affect-of-coronavirus-outbreak:-ft]



European Central Financial institution (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses an occasion to start the non-public finance agenda for the 2020 United Nations Local weather Change Conference (COP26) at Guildhall in London, Britain February 27, 2020.

February 27, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Lender President Christine Lagarde performed down the financial affect of the coronavirus epidemic in an interview revealed on Thursday, saying it was not however resulting in lasting economic harm.

Lagarde was quoted by the Economic Moments as stating the ECB would have to figure out if the coronavirus was resulting in a “long-long lasting shock” to the euro zone financial system, incorporating “we are unquestionably not at that position yet”.

