[eccentric-millionaire-robert-durst-faces-demo-in-friend’s-killing]

LOS ANGELES — There is virtually no actual physical evidence connecting New York serious estate heir Robert Durst to the slaying of his best mate in Los Angeles 20 yrs in the past.

What does website link him to the killing of Susan Berman, however, is a cryptic be aware sent to police with her tackle and just one term: “CADAVER.”

The slip of paper intended to guide authorities to her lifeless entire body in December 2000 was penned by Durst. His legal professionals have admitted as a lot.

Prosecutors intend to use the notice and a net of circumstantial proof to place Durst guiding bars for three killings he’s suspected of committing in excess of nearly four many years. They will be up in opposition to a legal crew that gained Durst’s acquittal in a single of those people deaths.

“Our protection is, one particular, he didn’t do it, and, two, they cannot prove beyond a sensible doubt that he did it,” protection attorney David Chesnoff said. “It is a extremely circumstantial circumstance and we will have powerful responses to explain the situations.”

Jury choice starts Wednesday in a circumstance built about a story so sensational it inspired a aspect movie starring Ryan Gosling as Durst and a 6-element documentary on his daily life that helped direct to his arrest.

Durst, 76, the eccentric son of a late popular New York actual estate developer, has pleaded not guilty.

Durst’s arrest in Berman’s killing arrived 5 several years in the past in New Orleans on the eve of the remaining installment of “The Jinx: The Daily life and Fatalities of Robert Durst” documentary on HBO. The finale contained a made-for-Television set gotcha when filmmakers confronted Durst with a letter they unearthed that he had as soon as composed to Berman that contained almost similar block-letter composing as the so-referred to as cadaver take note. Beverly Hills was misspelled the identical way in both of those: “BEVERLEY.”

He blinked, burped and set his head in his arms right before denying getting the killer. After the job interview, he went to use a bathroom unaware he was continue to carrying a microphone. Filmmakers didn’t recognize right until two several years later on as they were enhancing the movie that they captured audio of him in the rest room.

The film ends with Durst’s voice: “You’re caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of system.”

But what sounds like a confession was actually a consequence of enhancing. Durst stated all 3 of these sentences, but not in that purchase, according to court documents. Positioned in their correct context, as jurors are probable to listen to, will make them significantly less of the bombshell that struck viewers.