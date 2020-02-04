Eccentronic Research Council feat.Maxine Peake: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Eccentronic Research Council with Maxine Peake

Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Saturday 1 February 2020

Paul Clarke applauds Maxine Peake for leaving her comfort zone with the Eccentronic Research Council of Sheffield.

Now everyone knows that Maxine Peake is the best British actor of her generation, but she also occasionally has a sideline activity as a “vocalist” with the Eccentronic Research Council of Sheffield.

It is fair to say that Peake comes from the Richard Harris school for vocal styling, but like Bolton’s late, great hellraiser best has the natural timing of a great actor who intones her words from a tattooed notebook about Adrian Flanagan and Dean Horner’s Sheffield synth magic.

It is a wonderfully suggestive combination of a number of dark and sometimes poppy melodies played by a North baldy Kraft piece and a “singer” who has the charisma to burn Mark E Smith at times when it is wonderfully British and looks out at the same time.

This collaboration came about through a shared interest in the Pendle Witch Trials, and the story of that injustice over the hills in Lancashire is well broadcast.

“Autobahn 666” is just as funny and powerful as ever with Peake who says this is how we do things in Lancashire deep on empty ground here in Yorkshire. Flanagan introduces “M.B Motorcyccle Enthusiast” as their “hit” record with an amazing 562 … in Beirut. It was certainly a hit because an increasingly relaxed Peake rubbed the twisted words through the rotating keys.

Peake famously recited all 37 verses from “The Masque of Anarchy” as part of the 200th anniversary of the commemoration of the Peterloo massacre, and tonight she offers some angry verses that are clearly inspired by the recent general election. These old words work surprisingly well with synths, and you can’t help but be moved when Peake angrily reminds us: “You are many, they are few.” And she invites the audience to give up on Percy Bysshe Shelley, which they enjoy doing in this socialist club.

The Pendle Witches are remembered in a pounding ‘Another Witch Is Dead’ and support act Sister Wives turns up to contribute some background vocals The set is concluded with an intense version of their twisted Christmas song ‘Black ChristMass’, which comes from the social commentary side of their work, while Peake makes a wild ride through a festive season from hell.

One or two people in the audience seemed a little stunned because they might just have expected one of our greatest actors to revisit just some of her biggest hits on the screen in a weird cabaret-style show. Instead, they had an artist and a dedicated activist who stepped out of her comfort zone into a collaboration that is entertaining, but also has something relevant to say about these difficult times by looking both forwards and backwards.

