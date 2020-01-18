Echoes of Esquisse in elegant new panache

A new restaurant that is taking its first small steps. A young cook who is still unknown, but already has an impressive CV. And an extensive tasting menu with a dozen complex dishes.

Venue: Elan in Harajuku’s renovated Gyre building. The Chef: Ryoma Shida, recently from the elegant, always excellent Esquisse in Ginza. The occasion: Shida’s first dinner in his own restaurant. Needless to say, the expectations at the beginning of the starters are high, even if they have a certain tension.

To strengthen the palate, a shot glass of warm potion is first served over crispy, finely diced Nukazuke pickled vegetables. To open the senses further, a light pudding made from renkon (lotus root), decorated with colorful pieces of uni (sea urchin), “petals” made from starchy yurine (lily root) and lumps from kinkan (kumquat).

If you increase the ante by a notch, a small piece of minced meat (turtle) nestles into a broth made from the same meat with ginkgo nuts and pureed shungiku (garland chrysanthemum) green. As a result, this is an introductory statement of both trust and subtlety. The whisper of anticipation begins to turn into an approving murmur.

However, it is the following dish that clears all doubts. A small, fried pack of shirako (cod felt) that is lightly browned on the outside and bursts open to reveal the rich, warming creaminess inside. Accented with lemonade and topped with a single leaf of slightly bitter Urui, an early spring herb wildly collected in the Japanese highlands, it is served with a thick sauce of Vin Jaune.

Excellent in execution, presentation and the assured balance of aromas, there are only a few bites. But this is the moment of reassurance when it becomes clear to everyone that the rest of the food – fish dishes, langoustine, an excellent main course made from fried Kyoto Nanatani duck, a small but flawless cheese platter, and a succession of desserts and petit fours – unfold with finesse.

It’s no surprise that Shida spreads its wings. He comes from an impressive line. As a trainee, he secured a place in the legendary Maison Troisgros with three Michelin stars in Roanne, France. After stays at L’Osier (in Tokyo) and at the Hotel de Crillon (Paris), he joined Esquisse’s opening crew in Ginza under Chef Lionel Beccat – himself a graduate of the Troisgros family.

From then on, he worked his way through the ranks for seven years to help Beccat win two Michelin stars of his own and eventually rise to sous chef. In 2015 he represented Japan in the S.Pellegrino competition for young chefs under the age of 35. Now, just 32, he has his own kitchen to work with.

Surprising: Elan shares a floor with Funklein, a café / bar / event room in the renovated Gyre building in Harajuku. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

Needless to say, Shida’s cuisine has many echoes of Esquisse – and indeed of Troisgros. This is reflected in the way he incorporates typical Japanese ingredients such as burdock and sansai (wild mountain vegetables) into dishes that are firmly anchored in the French canon, while reflecting the changing seasons.

He prefers to work with Kaga yasai, the heirloom vegetable from the Kanazawa area, which is delivered straight to his restaurant from Ishikawa Prefecture. This is not due to his personal attachment to the region – he was born and grew up in Tokyo – but to his preference for quality and durability.

At the same time, Elan is half the size of Esquisse and only offers 22 seats in its cozy dining room. And his tasting menus are cheaper at first. The biggest difference, however, is the decor and ambience.

Since the Gyre building opened in 2008, dinner has been the focus of the fourth floor. But last fall it underwent a remarkable overhaul. It was opened under the direction of the architect Tsuyoshi Tane and is given a homogeneous interior made of earth-brown walls, which are continuously covered with thick bushes.

Elan is in a corner and is discreetly shielded from its neighbors on that floor. Eatrip Soil, a retail branch of the Rootsy restaurant of the same name by chef / food author Yuri Nomura, specializes in artisanal food and ecological products. There’s also a casual, all-day dining area called Eureka, and a spacious café / bar / event space (known as Funklein) that offers a ziggurat configuration of wooden cubes to squat in instead of tables and chairs.

It’s a strange and unexpectedly alternative place in the vibrant heart of Harajuku, especially with the designer brands on the lower floors. The most surprising and equally enjoyable thing is that it includes fine Elan cuisine.

Gyre 4F, Jingumae 5-10-1, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001; 03-6803-8670; elantokyo.com; open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (L.O.); Closed. Wed.; Set menus to 15,000 & 20,000 yen; next station Meiji-Jingumae; Non smoking; Main cards accepted; spoken some english

