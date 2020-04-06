Echoes of the Spanish flu pandemic in Hawaii a century ago heard of coronavirus outbreaks

The last time a major pandemic occurred in the islands – a century ago – more than 2,300 people in Hawaii died of the so-called Spanish flu.

Health officials initially downplayed the severity of the crisis, but before it ended, hospitals were outgrown, fortune medical facilities were set up and businesses temporarily closed as Hawaii struggled with the epidemic.

Housing forgotten today, the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic was the fourth fatal epidemic in Hawaii’s historical record, according to a 1999 paper in the Hawaiian Journal of History.

Written by former state statistician Robert C. Schmitt and Eleanor C. Nordyke, a senior population expert in the East-West center, the paper recounts the health crisis that one then the US. territory during the First World War and in the first half of 1920.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that over

50 million died from influenza pandemic worldwide,

including some 675,000 Americans.

Overcrowding and global troop movement during the war helped push the 1918 flu across the globe, the CDC says, and the lack of vaccines and treatment created a major public health emergency.

From the Spanish flu, health officials have learned that social distance and the closing events and locations they gather are effective measures to fight a dangerous respiratory virus.

In Hawaii the first cases of Spanish flu, also known as “flu,” were shown on Oahu at the island’s military and naval base in late June 1918, according to the paper.

A headline in the Honolulu Star-Bulletin on July 1 announced “600 Soldiers in Schofield Down and La Grippe.” The story goes on to say that more than 1,200 soldiers, sailors and civilians were victims, and enough pineapple workers called in sick to make it necessary to call on children to help with the task.

A couple of days later a story announced that

“Honolulu is Likely to Be Victim Influenza Outbreak.” A Fort Shafter doctor was quoted as saying that civilian doctors had already reported the cases and that the problem was only going to get worse.

“There is little enough one can do in the nature of preventative treatment,” the doctor added. “Keep away from ‘couples’ as much as possible and rinse your mouth with your nose and germ-destroying lotion as often as possible. Otherwise it is largely a matter of chance.”

The first wave of the 1918 pandemic blamed on shipping to Japanese and Chinese ports, quickly sweeping across Oahu, lasting for a couple of months, followed by a second wave in December and January.

Public officials appeared unimpressed. As well as October 1918, the quarantine chief officer of the United States Public Health Service in Honolulu has always said that there was “no reason to feel alarmed about the flu situation” and doubt had “something like an epidemic.” real.”

Associate Professor Shana Brown, Chair of the Department of History at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, said there was strict press control during the First World War, and that led to a dearth of public information about the pandemic.

The sanitary territory in the fall of 1918 denied the existence of an epidemic, and authorities claimed weeks later that influenza was “practically sealed out” and that it was not possible for it to occur again.

“Later on you really couldn’t hide it anymore,” said Brown, who is teaching a course on the history of human disease and recently completed a unit on the 1918 outbreak and its impact on Hawaii.

Eventually, the waves of illness exposed the lack of doctors, hospital beds, nurses and other medical personnel and facilities.

The papers reported in January 1919 that the Queen’s Hospital had been transformed into a general hospital for influenza cases, the authors wrote.

Health officials have pleaded for help from the U.S. Army Medical Department, but it has already been blamed by its own lawyer shipment.

By Ola Day Camp at Palama Settlement, with 18 beds, with smaller outposts on Sand Island and at the Lihue Armory used as emergency hospital for flu cases.

A women’s committee met to inspect schools and distribute medication to students with colds, while former nurses were recruited to inspect schools for flu cases.

By this time many mainland communities had closed schools, theaters and churches as public health measures, and local health officials were encouraged to do the same. They mostly resisted, however, arguing that it had little or no effect on death rates, according to the paper.

Finally, some temporary businesses and institutions were banned, as well as indoor public gatherings, such as church services. While public schools remain open, several

private school – Kameha-

Meha, St. Andrew’s Priory and St. Louis among them – closed for various periods. Most theaters reopened in February 1919.

Brown says Oahu suffered from an inconsistent response, the closure patchwork and the opening of the entire pandemic.

In addition, the crisis hit during a period of severe labor unrest that ended with the sugar strike in 1920. Management ended up expelling 12,000 strikers from plantation housing, and about half of them moved to Honolulu, where the score attackers and their families died from the disease, the report said.

On the mainland, flu-related deaths related to clamps in 1918, then collapsed that year. In contrast, Hawaii was in 1920, and the reasons are not clear, according to the authors.

But death rates in peak years are quite comparable. The country as a whole experienced civilian mortality of 562 per 100,000 in 1918, while Hawaii’s summit year in 1920 reached 571 per 100,000.

In Hawaii on average

annual death rate to influence

Disease-related illness during the pandemic was highest for children under 5 years of age and those 60 and older. It was lower for those between 5 and 19.

By race, flu death was “exceptionally high for the best vacations, less so for the Philippines, and lower for Caucasians. Male and female rates differed but little. By count, Kauai reported the highest rate, which followed by Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island. “

“Why the flu death rate follows such a distinct geographical pattern, dropping regularly from west to east, is an unanswered question,” authors Schmitt and Nordyke wrote.

In Hawaii, more than 2,338 people died from the flu and related causes between July 1, 1918, and June 30, 1920. But the death toll was likely to be considerably higher because the total was not included mortality among military personnel during the war.

Brown, a UH history professor, said the Spanish flu epidemic proved the world was becoming smaller and that Hawaii was no longer protected by its geographical isolation.

He also demonstrated the importance of public awareness and dissemination of good information in dealing with an infectious disease.

“If there is no informed public, people cannot make good decisions for themselves and their communities,” Brown said.