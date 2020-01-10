Echosmith releases new album “Lonely Generation” and first clip “Diamonds” | Echosmith, First Listen, Music, Video clip

Loading...

EchosmithSecond album of Solitary generation is finally out !!

The brother trio – Sydney, Graham, and Noah Sierota – debuted the full 12-track album, the first on their own record company, and you can download it HERE.

“We have invested our hearts and souls in these 12 songs and we could not be more proud of this album. I hope you LIKE, I hope you FEEL, and I hope you see yourself there. I love you all. Thank you very much for participating in this trip with us. :] ok now plz go buy it, distribute it, send it to your friends and repeat it !!!!!!!!!! ” Sydney wrote on Instagram.

“These three children have an album that will be released in 15 minutes. I have never grown up doing anything in my life, and my heart explodes with joy when I think of the people who hear this music for the first time. ” Noah added to his account. “We are not superstars or cool kids in the world, but we are a family that loves you and you. I hope you feel joy and peace listening to our music, and that it makes it a little less lonely world. “

In addition to the release of their album, Echosmith has also just released his new music video for “Diamonds”.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbNxbAO9wzc [/ integrated]

Echosmith – “Diamonds” video clip

Click inside to listen to their new album…

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB