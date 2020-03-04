eco-friendly-carnation-premiere-video-for-leaves-of-yesteryear-with-prog

Norwegian prog metallers Inexperienced Carnation have premiered their new movie for Leaves Of Yesteryear with Prog. It truly is also the title keep track of of the band’s manufacturer new album, their initially because 2006’s The Acoustic Verses. You can look at the video, directed by Costin Chioreanu, who has also labored with Cellar Darling, in comprehensive below.

“We are super-thrilled to lastly release new songs and our to start with-time-at any time music movie,” guitarist Tchort tells Prog.” Costin did a excellent work to interpret the moods and lyrics of the tune. We imagine the viewers will obtain new meanings in the visual side of the track and explore new factors for just about every time they see it. Enjoy!”

Leaves Of Yesteryear will be launched through Period Of Mist on Might 8. The new album has been generated by producer Endre Kirkesola, whi also manufactured the band’s famous 2001 album Light-weight Of Working day, Working day Of Darkness. Green Carnation will also reissue their 2006 album Acoustic Verses by means of Period Of Mist.

The Leaves Of Yesteryear can be pre-ordered listed here.