Economic observers’ mood is rising in December due to the waning effects of the Japanese tax hike

Business sentiment among workers with economically sensitive jobs improved slightly in December as the negative effects of the increase in excise duties eased, government data showed on Tuesday.

The mood diffusion index among “economy watchers” such as taxi drivers and restaurant staff was 39.8 according to a survey by the cabinet office, an increase of 0.4 points compared to November. It rose 2.7 points in November, a month after the excise rate rose from 8 percent to 10 percent.

A value above 50 indicates that more respondents in the past three months have indicated that conditions improve rather than worsen.

An employee of a department store in the Kanto region expected sales to improve in December after deteriorating due to the higher tax rate in October and November.

A government official told reporters that improving sentiment in manufacturing has helped boost the index after the US and China agreed a temporary ceasefire in their ongoing trade conflict in the month under review.

The office maintained its assessment and said: “The economy has recovered weakly.”

Looking to the future, the diffusion index, which measures the economic outlook in the coming months, has fallen by 0.3 points compared to the previous month to 45.4.

A bookstore clerk in the Hokuriku region said the negative effects of the tax hike have waned, but there don’t appear to be any factors that could help improve the economy.

From December 25 to 31, the office surveyed 2,050 workers, of whom 1,818 or 88.7 percent responded.