Economic rescue balloons surpass $ 1 trillion as talks resume – News News Information

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congressional and White House negotiators resume high-level talks on a more than $ 1 trillion economic rescue package Saturday, trying to strike a deal after President Donald Trump angered what he put questioning his management of the coronavirus outbreak.

It was a remarkable moment in Washington: Congress launched the most ambitious federal effort to date to destroy the U.S. economy and homes. US, and an angry president clashed with all in attendance. All while the global pandemic and closure at the national level affect an anxious and isolated population preparing for a health crisis and an imminent recession.

Trump, during a briefing at the White House on Saturday, expressed optimism that the stimulus package could be agreed within a short time.

“Everybody’s negotiating and everybody’s working hard and they want to find a solution that’s right. I think we’re very close,” said Trump, who continued with a tone of confidence about the nation’s ability to defeat pandemic. soon.

“We will celebrate a great victory in the not too distant future,” he said.

At Capitol Hill, top congressional and White House officials met Saturday for more talks. The comprehensive check-aid package for unexpectedly unemployed Americans, hospital money, and industry aid will certainly increase beyond the original $ 1 trillion price tag. Combined with other Federal Reserve actions, it could be a $ 2 trillion bomb for the economy, officials said Saturday.

The Senate was convening the rare weekend session with the intent to draft the package on Saturday, holding an initial vote Sunday and gaining Senate approval Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday’s negotiators are making “significant progress” but urged talks to end.

“This is not a political opportunity, it is a national emergency,” he said. “It is time to come together, wrap up the results of our bipartisan discussions and close this.”

McConnell said he wants to approve the aid package “as soon as humanly possible”.

It was a sentiment shared by White House Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Weland. “We must act urgently, we must act important, we must act courageously,” he told reporters.

Despite the enormous pressure on Washington to act quickly, the challenges remain. Lawmakers and administration officials worked late Friday night on startling amounts and startling federal intervention, even reaching the 2008-09 bank stimulus and rescue.

“Everyone is working hard,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, leaving one session closed and moving on to another.

Mnuchin began negotiations with McConnell, Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, and senators from both sides using McConnell’s Republican bid as a starting point. Pelosi said Friday night that the Republican Party’s plan was not “initial,” but Schumer said the following morning, “We are making very good progress.”

The Republican plan aims to inject billions into $ 1,200 in direct checks on Americans and billions on small businesses to pay inactive workers during the global pandemic.

But Democrats say McConnell’s plan is inadequate, arguing for greater income support for workers and a “Marshall Plan” for the US, US healthcare industry, which is preparing for an avalanche. of newly ill patients.

At the White House, Trump hailed the stimulus plan, believing it necessary to stabilize the economy. On Saturday, he opened the conference with a list of his administration’s accomplishments, a week of scrutiny aimed at countering criticism that the White House is moving too slowly to fight the crisis.

It came a day after Friday’s announcement passed in rage, slamming reporters. When a reporter asked Trump what he would say to a worried nation, the president responded, “I say you’re a terrible journalist.”

At times, he seemed to refuse to listen to the reality of an increasingly difficult situation. It was when a journalist noticed concrete facts in the US In the US, that more than 200 are dead, more than 14,000 infected and millions scared, which he responded to immediately.

On Saturday, health officials again warned Americans that the number of coronavirus cases would continue to increase in part as tests became more widespread. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top expert on infectious diseases, promised that administration measures were slowing the spread, though they were not easily defined yet.

Trump also planted further confusion over whether he is using the powers of the Defense Production Act to force American companies to produce the necessary medical supplies. He offered conflicting accounts when he formally authorized it and gave no details of the companies or products he was mobilizing.

The administration also announced a new closure of the nation’s borders, as the US and Mexico agreed to restrict crossings across travel and trade except for essentials, while the US moved to restrict entry to anyone without documents.

Later Friday, the White House said a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Pence spokesman Katie Miller said staff members, who is not being identified, had “no close contact, quotation” either with the vice president or with Trump.

Pence said Saturday that staff were good and that, as a precaution, the vice president and his wife Karen would be screened for the virus.

Unveiled Thursday, McConnell’s Republican bailout proposal is based on Trump’s request that Congress “go big.”

The Republican plan proposes $ 300 billion for small businesses to keep workers jobless and $ 208 billion in loans to airlines and other industries. It also seeks to relax a newly issued family and medical licensing mandate for small and medium-sized businesses from a previous rescue package.

He puts McConnell’s stamp on the Republican approach after the Senate leader left earlier talks on Pelosi and Mnuchi, prompting some of his Republican senators to feel cut off from the end product.

Keeping checks flowing for non-working workers is a priority for Democrats and Republicans as jobless claims rise sharply. But the best way to send direct payments to Americans, such as one-time stipends, continued wage support, or unemployment checks, is an essential debate.

According to McConnell’s approach, small businesses with 500 or fewer employees could receive up to $ 10 million in forgivable loans from the federal government to continue cutting checks. Democrats prefer to send money to workers through the existing system of unemployment insurance. Schumer called it “steroid unemployment insurance.”

Both revenue support approaches have benefits and drawbacks, lawmakers said. Republicans say their plan would keep workers tied to employers for easy recovery after the crisis subsides. Democrats argue that the unemployment system provides a ready distribution channel, though states may also be overwhelmed by rising unemployment demands.

Meanwhile, industries of all kinds are seeking help, and political divisions are forming about which industries should receive government assistance.

For most people, new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover within two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.