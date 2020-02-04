Economic upturn for second generation field asylum seekers | money

KUALA LUMPUR, February 4 – Many Felda settlements encourage their second and third generation settlers to do agro-based business to improve their socio-economic status.

Among them is Felda Bukit Aping Timur from Kota Tinggi, Johor, who has carried out a pilot project for his second generation settlers in which entrepreneurs are involved in which red chillies are cultivated using the fertigation system.

The Felda Bukit Aping Timur settlement was opened 45 years ago and today has 2,487 inhabitants, of whom 1,500 belong to the second generation of settlers who want to switch to cash crops and rubber due to the fluctuating prices of traditional Felda crops such as oil palm.

The settlers currently earn around 1,000 to 1,500 RM per month with oil palm. Previously, when palm oil prices were high, they earned around RM 3,000 to RM 5,000 a month.

Chilli cultivation

Felda Bukit Aping Timur’s red chili project started in April 2019 with three participants, who were given a total of 350 seedlings of the Sakata 461 chili variety. The chillies were planted in polybags and cultivated as part of the fertigation process. This agricultural technique maximizes crop yield through the controlled use of water and fertilizer.

Felda Bukit Aping Timur boss Fadzil Ramlan, 52, who is also a second-generation settler, said the village’s Village Community Management Council (MPKK) contributed RM 4,000 to fund the pilot project.

“Last August, after four months, the chillies were ready to be harvested, with each plant producing about two kilograms of chilies. The first harvest brought sales of around 4,000 RM, which was below our target.

“We are now improving our cultivation techniques to increase yields,” he said to Bernama.

During the pilot project, the three participants learned how to cultivate chillies using the fertigation method.

“Equipped with the know-how, they started their own chilli cultivation projects,” he added.

The pilot project recently entered the second round of cultivation with five new participants.

Successful participants in the pilot project will each receive 100 sacks of chilli seedlings and the necessary fertigation tools worth around RM2,000 from MPKK in order to start commercial cultivation of chillies.

And after each harvest, RM1 goes to MPKK for every kilogram of chili peppers, Fadzil said.

“If the chillies are sold for 10 RM per kg, the farmer will receive 9 RM while 1 RM will go to MPKK, which will use the money raised to help other settlers who want to participate in the project,” he said.

Cooperation with UPM

The success of the pilot project of this settlement in Felda has prompted the Ministry of Agriculture to provide two of the participants in the first round of the commercial cultivation project with a total of 2,000 bags of chilli seedlings.

Fadzil said the MPKK division and efforts have opened the eyes of settlers, especially the second generation, who are now considering growing chilli as a new way of increasing their income.

“All the fallow land around our village can be used for growing chili peppers or for other entrepreneurial projects.

“If this project turns out to be a great success, chillies can become our main source of income and oil palm our additional income,” he added.

Meanwhile, Felda Bukit Aping Timur’s chili cultivation and other settler-led agro-based entrepreneurial projects have caught the attention of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), which in November 2019 moved the settlement to its Service Learning Malaysia University incorporated for society (Sulam). Program.

Sulam program manager Dr. Mohd Roslan Rosnon, a lecturer at UPM’s Faculty of Human Ecology, said that by working with the settlers on their entrepreneurial projects, the university hoped to provide them with the knowledge and skills necessary to further develop their existing ventures and explore new agricultural activities ,

Such efforts are necessary to further develop the small and medium-sized companies of the second generation of Feldasiedler.

“We need to help them develop their settlements and improve their socio-economic status,” he said, adding that many of them lacked business knowledge and expertise.

“We want to strengthen the Felda community so that it can see and take advantage of the greater opportunities.”

knowledge transfer

Mohd Roslan said Felda Bukit Aping Timur’s participation in the Sulam program would last from November 2019 to 2021 and would span four phases.

In the first phase, the needs of the settlers were identified and their attitudes changed from negative to positive. In the second phase, UPM experts will help develop the potential of agriculture. In the third phase, the settlers are monitored and the stakeholders who can help with the financial and marketing aspects are identified. and the fourth phase, which strengthens the local community, which in turn can inspire other communities to develop their agricultural potential.

Mohd Roslan said Felda Bukit Aping Timur was selected for the Sulam program because it has potential for developing more agro-based entrepreneurial projects involving the second generation of settlers.

“Some of them are already growing mushrooms, while others are running their own spikeless bee farms and growing freshwater fish,” he said, adding that the lack of knowledge and skills was one of the challenges they faced.

He said UPM experts would help develop their farming operations through knowledge transfer, while the university’s human ecology faculty would help motivate second generation settlers and encourage them to be more positive.

“For the second generation settlers, it’s not just about physical, but also mental transformation. Different (business) opportunities need to be created to encourage them to stay in their Felda settlements, ”he added. – Bernama