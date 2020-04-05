Ecuador stores coronavirus victims in giant fridges while filling morgues

GUAYAQUIL – The Ecuadorian government has started the bodies of coronavirus victims in giant refrigerated containers as hundreds of deaths in the city of Guayaquil, the country’s epicenter of riots, have filled morgues and hospitals.

Ecuador has confirmed 318 deaths from the virus, one of the highest in Latin America. But President Lenin Moreno said this week that the real figure was higher because authorities were collecting more than 100 bodies a day, many in relatives’ homes as a string of facts preventing them. to be buried.

The government has placed three containers, which are about 12 meters (40 ft) long, in public hospitals to maintain bodies until graves are prepared, Guayaquil mayor Cynthia Viteri said. So far 150 victims have been buried in a private cemetery in port city.

At Teodoro Maldonado Carbo hospital in Guayaquil on Saturday, medical workers wearing protective gear were wrapped in plastic from a storage room and used pallets to wheel it to a container, according to a photographer Reuters.

“This pandemic is to overcome the capacity of our hospital services,” the hospital said in a statement Friday.

The hospital confirmed on Sunday that it had set up a refrigerated container to hold the bodies of the dead in the middle of the pandemic, adding that repairs were operated in accordance with World Health Organization protocols.

The Ecuadorean Institute of Social Security, which runs Teodoro Maldonado Carbo, said Saturday on Twitter that it has removed all hospital areas to ensure the safety of patients and medical professionals.

On Saturday, the Ecuadorian government announced that a new digital system would be activated that would allow families to know where their deceased relatives were buried.

Moreno said the government expects the total number of deaths in the surrounding Guayaquil province to reach 3,500, and said a “special camp” was being set up to bury the dead. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Daniel Wallis)