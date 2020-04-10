Ecuadorean prisoners to make coffins as coronavirus creates scarcity

QUITO – Hundreds of prisoners in Ecuador will begin building coffins to help cover a growing deficit in Guayaquil, the largest city and epicenter of one of Latin America’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. Prisoners in Ambato, a city south of the capital of Quito, will use wood seized by environmental authorities as part of anti-deforestation efforts to make the coffins, which they plan to begin delivery next week in the southern province of Guayas, home to 68% of total virus cases and home to Guayaquil.

“The Ministry of Environment has donated seized wood, which will go to other purposes for a noble cause: Give a wooden coffin to families who have lost a loved one,” said Minister of Environment Mr John DeHowitt in a statement.

Andean countries confirmed 4,965 coronavirus cases, with 272 dead. Another 284 people who died were believed to have contracted the disease.

The outbreak prompted a shortage of wooden coffins in Guayaquil, urging some families to bury their relatives in cardboard boxes donated to private company cemeteries. Some families have reported a spike in costs for coffins and funeral services in the city.

President Lenin Moreno warned the death toll from coronavirus in Guayas province could rise to 3,500. Authorities have created an emergency public cemetery, and Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said on Thursday that the government would start the price of funeral services.

At the detention carpenter’s shop, the inmates would be made to use the 734 cubic meters of sawn timber seized during various enforcement operations before the outbreak began.

To date, no cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country’s prisons, with a population of nearly 39,000. The visit was prevented to prevent an outbreak. (Reporting by Cristina Munoz and Jose Llangari Writing by Alexandra Valencia Editing by Luc Cohen and Leslie Adler)