Ed Burke-nemesis Aaron Ortiz accuses rival Alicia Elena Martinez of being “set up” to

Alicia Elena Martinez did an internship in Ald. Ed Burke’s 14th Ward office and then worked for the Burke-controlled City Council Finance Committee in 2016.

She also helped Burke’s re-election campaign last year and shares petition circulators with the experienced alderman and 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez, an ally of Burke.

And now she is trying to win the state seat of state investigator Aaron Ortiz, who expelled Burke’s brother two years ago. Martinez and Ortiz both also run for the 14th district Democratic Commission, a party post that Burke has held for more than half a century.

Burke was accused of racketeering in a federal indictment, but he has not been convicted of misconduct.

This did not stop Ortiz from saying that his Democratic primary rival “unfortunately was set up by a criminal”.

Martinez says that any suggestion that she was chosen to be run by Burke or others in his political organization to distribute the Latino vote was “offensive.”

The two Southwest Side Democratic candidates appeared on Monday for the Sun-Times Editorial Board.

Despite ties with Burke, Martinez says she is her own person and challenges the longest serving councilor in the 14th Ward Committeeperson race because Burke is “disconnected” from the community.

“I’ve been in the organization since I was about 16 years old,” said Martinez. “I have had many relationships with many people. And when people heard that I was running, they contacted me and asked,” What can I do? “Yes, I know them from the political office, but I know them outside …

Alicia Elena Martinez, Illinois House Democratic primary candidate. Rich Hein / Sun Times

And Martinez replies that Ortiz is part of the Democratic machine and depicts him as a soldier in the army of House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Ortiz “went from one political machine to another,” said Martinez, referring to Ortiz represented by the old Madigan lawyer Michael Kasper in his challenge to Martinez’s petitions, which made a in-kind, $ 125 contribution from the political fund of Madigan takes for prints and his “silence” “On an e-mail from Madigan confidant Mike McClain who mentions ghost payrolling and a” rape in Champaign. ”

Ortiz dismissed the connection.

“I wish I could say she decided to go alone [for the office] alone, but unfortunately she was picked up by a criminal – Ed Burke,” Ortiz said. “Burke kind of represents a criminal organization … I think it’s a shame we have people who are still willing to take part in politics with individuals, and knowing that, you know, I’ve read some things that Burke the corridor is now and then there are tires. ”

Ortiz defeated Burke’s brother, former state of Rep. Dan Burke, in 2018.

State of Rep. Aaron Ortiz. Rich Hein / Sun Times

Ald. Ed Burke was charged with racketeering in a major 59-page indictment last May. That indictment followed a 37-page criminal complaint that the alderman of the powerhouse accused last January of attempted extortion.

Perhaps not surprisingly, fighting corruption has surfaced as a campaign issue in the race.

Martinez said that if elected is the first thing she would do to implement ethical reforms, obliging an elected civil servant to hold two compensated posts and restrict legislators who will no longer be lobbyists for five years after their departure from a government agency Register.

Ortiz said Martinez’s “ethical reform” was “ironic.” If he is re-elected, the former teacher says he will continue to work to pass legislation that helps some of the 37 schools in the district that are part of an umbrella movement in which he sees himself, he says.

“I see myself as someone who has grown out of the movement that helped choose Harold Washington, and I see my opponent as part of a racist organization that fought Harold Washington,” Ortiz said. “So these are two different canvases that we have here.”