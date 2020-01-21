Ed Harris brings the story of the Vietnam war hero to light in ‘Full Measure’

A true story about sacrifice and the gratitude of a nation, Friday ‘The Last Full Measure’ was for Ed Harris, all about friendship.

‘Measure’, a passion project for writer-director Todd Robinson, tells two stories.

One is set in a firefight in 1966, Vietnam, where William Pitsenbarger of the US Air Force saved more than 60 lives. Instead of boarding the last helicopter, he stayed with the threatened team and died. He was 21.

William Pitsenbarger, subject of ‘The Last Full Measure’, courtesy of the National Museum of the United States Air Force

The other story, 32 years later, reveals the effort to honor Pitsenbarger’s ultimate sacrifice with the Medal of Honor. What is remarkable is how the relentless decades-long urge for this recognition came from vets in Vietnam who had never met Pitsenbarger until that day – he was an air force, they were an army.

Harris, an essential part of the renowned roster of the film, is Ray Mott, one of the now older Vietnam vets who simply would not give up. The others are Samuel L. Jackson, William Hurt and Peter Fonda (his latest film).

Pitsenbarger’s parents are played by Christopher Plummer and Diane Ladd. Sebastian Stan (‘Avengers’ as the winter soldier) is the Pentagon employee whose investigation of the case reveals a political minefield.

“Todd is a good friend, I’ve known him for 18 to 20 years. Our daughters have known each other since they were young from riding,” Harris said on his way to Brooklyn last week, where he had rehearsals for a repeat of his Broadway hit ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ in Madison Square Garden for 18,000 students.

“Todd had wanted to make this movie for a long time. My role was relatively small – I only worked for a few days, but I knew all about the trials and tribulations of these men from a movie I had made years earlier,” Jacknife “(he played a PTSD Vietnam veterinarian opposite Robert De Niro).

“With Todd, this is a script that he wrote about so intensely and the more intense he was about Pitsenbarger, the more he felt he had to make this film. This was something he would not leave. “

Harris knows what that is like – “Pollock,” his Oscar-winning 2000 biopic by painter Jackson Pollock as director, producer, and star, “was a total obsession. I worked on it for over ten years before we had it made.”

“I have such a movie now, from a 2015 novel in Montana,” The Plowman. ” I have Garret Hedlund, Robert Duvall and my wife, Amy (Madigan, also in ‘The Last Full Measure’) and my daughter, Lily. It’s a good script, but it’s tough, the budget is a bit high. “