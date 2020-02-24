[ed-helms-and-randall-park-workforce-up-for-nbc-collection-legitimate-tale]

Ed Helms and Randall Park Group Up for NBC Collection Accurate Tale

In accordance to The Hollywood Reporter, Ed Helms and Randall Park are teaming up for the NBC series Legitimate Story, a quasi-comedy collection that will feature superstars recreating unbelievable legitimate stories in “heightened re-enactments.”

“True Story is the great mix of heart, humor and ingenuity that has come to be synonymous with the NBC Alternate brand,” stated Meredith Ahr, president of NBC’s Alternative and Reality Group. “We feel that reality can be stranger (and funnier!) than fiction, and Ed and Randall are the supreme duo to enable real persons provide their outstanding tales to life.”

Just about every hour-lengthy episode will attribute Helms and Park chatting with men and women about their amazing daily life activities. These stories will then be introduced to existence via dramatic, star-studded re-enactments.

Helms will serve as executive producer on the six-episode series, which is centered on an Australian series Accurate Story with Hamish & Andy. The original show’s creators, Tim Bartley, Hamish Blake, Andy Lee and Ryan Shelton will also executive develop.

Helms also has the comedy Rutherford Falls in progress for NBC’s future streaming company.

“I cannot hold out to carry Real Story to American audiences with my buddy Randall Park,” Helms claimed. “It’s an amazingly warm, hilarious and type-spirited exhibit that celebrates the dropped art of laughing at ourselves … with a little help from epic re-enactments.”

Extra Park: “I’m so thrilled to be component of a exhibit that combines a few of my preferred issues: excellent tales from serious individuals, my pal Ed Helms and couches.”

Helms is recognised for his performances in The Hangover trilogy, and on NBC’s The Workplace. Parks starred in Ant Male & the Wasp for Marvel Studios, and currently attributes in the ABC sequence New Off the Boat.

(Photo Credit history: Getty Illustrations or photos)