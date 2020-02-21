[Ed Henry to Elizabeth Warren Spox Around Super PAC ‘Flip Flop’: ‘What Happened to Your Candidate’s Ethical Spine?’]

Fox Information host Ed Henry did not hold again Friday morning ripping into an Elizebeth Warren’s spokesperson Allison Stephens around the Warren campaign now becoming supported by a Super PAC.

The Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate falsely claimed at a CNN city corridor function Thursday evening that she has not adjusted her posture on refusing assist from Super PACs, even when she was confronted with challenging and irrefutable evidence this is not correct.

Henry began the segment by hitting Stephens with a problem about the “Persist PAC” and why the senator is “flip-flopping.”

“She swore off that income. And yet, now of a sudden she is flip-flopping, why?” Henry asked.

“Well, I unquestionably just can’t discuss for Senator Warren immediately. I can only say that normally speaking, super PACs and other organizations are autonomous from candidates. And I haven’t read her deviate from her earlier statements on the will need to take revenue out of politics. But I will inform you — that when it arrives to presidential candidates, my position is to represent the wants of men and women in Nevada,” Stephens responded.

Henry then doubled-down on the questioning of if Warren had flip-flopped on her place regarding Super PAC’s contributing to her marketing campaign.

“This is a huge departure from what she’s pledged all along. In the primaries, she said amongst other items — Elizabeth rejects the assist of tremendous PACS and would disavow any Super PAC shaped to support her in the Democratic principal — this is on her campaign website. We’ve bought to overturn Citizens United. Due to the fact our democracy is not for sale. In the meantime, Democrats should really so moral backbone by refusing their own Super PAC’s in the 2020 main. What transpired to your candidate’s spine?” Henry questioned once more of Stephens.

Stephens dodged the dilemma although incorporating, “That is nonetheless posted and what she is stating,” adding, “Those are autonomous.”

“You’re suitable. Which is even now on the web site,” Henry exclaimed.

“Is she flip-flopping only simply because she is getting determined for a lot more cash and requirements the dollars from big donors?” Henry questioned for the third time.

“Again, that’s your characterization and not mine. My focus right here is on the Nevada caucus and the requires of the persons of Nevada…” Stephens fired back again, not answering the question at hand.

“She is holier than thou on the huge issues…Are you fearful her model is broken by getting Tremendous PAC money?” Henry questioned for the fourth time in the job interview.

Stephens repeated, “Your characterization, not mine…”

Watch above, by means of Fox Information.