ED Launches Money Laundering Case Against Chief Tablighi Jamaat – News from India

Law enforcement has launched a money laundering case to investigate the full funding of Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Nizamuddin, both from India and abroad, using what organizes religious congregations and foreign travel to different countries, two officials confirmed to HT.

The Central Money Laundering Investigation Agency has launched an investigation under the Money Laundering Prevention Act under the Delhi Police Department, registered against Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulan Muhammad Saad and five others under the 1897 Disease Epidemic Act and the Indian Penal Code after which was found to have been broken into Jamaat by members across the country.

A special case of culpable homicide has also been reported by Delhi Police against Saad. The ED was also named as the defendant by the ED.

According to the government, Tablighi Jamaat members were the reason for nearly 35% of positive Covid-19 cases in India by April 7, and close to 26,000 Tablighis contacts were quarantined nationwide.

About 1,800 foreign Tablighi workers are also blacklisted by the Interior Ministry for violating their visa requirements.

One of the officials mentioned above said that the ED would focus on whether the donations received by Markaz were part of money laundering and whether this was moved through hawal or non-banking channels.

“For this, we will examine all their financial transactions, travel details, use of money in various events and identify money managers. Saad and his associates will also be called soon,” the official said.

Saad has so far claimed to be in quarantine and has not joined the Delhi investigation.

Earlier this month, Jamaat released a statement denying the allegations against the organization.

A senior government official said that the income tax department could also soon begin considering possible undeclare of income, tax evasion by guardian Tablighi Jamaat and channeling personal profit funds.

The Delhi government and Delhi police have claimed that Tablighi Jamaat members have been asked much in advance to empty Markaz in Nizamuddin, but they have violated instructions that risk many lives.

. [TagToTranslate] Tablighi Jamaat [t] ED [t] Maulana Saad [t] Nizamuddin [t] coronavirus