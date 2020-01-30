Ed Reed returns to the Miami Hurricanes football program as chief of staff

January 30 (UPI) – Famer Ed Reed’s Pro Football Hall returns to his alma mater and participates in the Miami Hurricanes football program.

The school announced Thursday that Reed was hired as chief of staff for the hurricanes. The agreement will be concluded when the university has completed a standard background check.

“We are very excited to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables,” said Hurricanes head football coach Manny Diaz in a statement. “He is not only one of the most successful players in the history of Miami, but also an enthusiastic Cane who is very interested in this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be lucky, regularly on his experience, knowledge and his To fall back on passion. ” Base.”

As Hurricanes chief of staff, Reed Diaz will provide “advice on all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations, player ratings and player development”.

Reed’s responsibilities also include team building, mentoring and recruiting student athletes, as permitted by NCAA rules.

The 41-year-old Reed was an All-Pro security team five times and a member of the NFL 2000 All-Decade team. He was the NFL Defensive Player of 2004 and was elected to nine Pro Bowls.

Before playing the leading professional role, Reed was a member of the Miami National Championship team in 2001. With the hurricanes, he set school records for career interceptions (21) and interception return yards (369).

Reed was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in January 2018. He is also a member of the Hall of Fame at the University of Miami.