[Ed Rice centre to close in Could for development]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[ed-rice-centre-to-close-in-could-for-development]



By
Omer Yusuf


Up to date: February 17, 2020 9: 54 PM CT |
Revealed: February 17, 2020 nine: 44 PM CT

<strong>Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas holds up renderings of the new Ed Rice Community Center while speaking to residents during a Frayser Community Association meeting Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Word of Life Church.</strong> (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/24823/1200″ data-largeheight=”777″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/24823_960″></img></p> <figcaption> <p><strong>Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas holds up renderings of the new Ed Rice Local community Center though speaking to residents in the course of a Frayser Local community Affiliation conference Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Term of Existence Church.</strong> (Mark Weber/Day-to-day Memphian)</p> </figcaption></figure> </p><div class='code-block code-block-3' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script type= atOptions = { 'key' : '572fd735b83304eb861354d6f773f357', 'format' : 'iframe', 'height' : 250, 'width' : 300, 'params' : {} }; document.write('');

Michalyn Easter-Thomas
Ed Rice Local community Centre
Frayser
metropolis of Memphis

Omer Yusuf

Omer Yusuf

Omer Yusuf addresses Binghampton, Frayser, North Memphis and Raleigh for The Every day Memphian. Omer earlier included county government. He is also a former reporter at The Jackson Sunlight and a College of Memphis graduate.

Email Editions

Indication up for our early morning and evening editions, moreover breaking news.

  1. one.

    How can Beale St. Landing presently need to have $three.5M of function?




  2. two.

    GPAC at 25 gives ‘dizzying’ lineup of national, intercontinental acts




  3. three.

    Cohen: President’s reaction to Hart ‘unfair, but typical’




  4. 4.

    You can have a voice in long term of Midtown




  5. 5.

    Unmasking racism, each day of the calendar year