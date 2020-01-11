Ed Sheeran and Elton John courted for Sound Relief Shows

Loading...

Charity Concert Sound relief is coming back to collect finds for bushfire victims, and the organizers behind are campaigning for some serious big names, such as Ed Sheeran,

The first Sound Relief concert took place in 2009, just weeks after the devastating bushfire on Black Saturday, and raised more than $ 8 million to help those affected.

The Herald Sun reports that the show will be held across Australia and one in New Zealand on five dates in March this year, and is sealing off talent for performing.

promoter Michael Gudinski told the ABC:

“I didn’t register anyone, but two people are at the top of my list Sir Elton (John) Who has spent so much time here and is such a generous person has already donated a million dollars and his little friend Ed Sheeran. “

It is unclear how Ed feels about being called Sir Elton’s “little buddy”, but he appears to have spoken to Frontier Touring about the crisis so he may be ready to get on board.

Gudinski continued to bring together a number of Australia’s biggest promoters, such as Chugg Entertainment, Live Nation, Secret Sounds and IMC, for Sound Relief.

In addition to Ed Sheeran and Elton John, other names are also mentioned Kylie Minogue and P! nkBoth have already made very large donations to the RFS.

US superstar Bruce Springsteen is another whose name has been thrown around. We’ll see how everything shakes in March when the concerts begin.

Image:

Getty Images / Michael Kovac