Ed Sheeran had a secret cameo in “The Rise Of Skywalker”

Before the release of The rise of SkywalkerWe learned that none other than Ed Sheeran would appear in a cameo role in the blockbuster film.

Early teaser recordings seemed to indicate that the singer would play a stormtrooper, but we learned about today Oh my Disney that this was not the case.

Instead, we learned that Ed Sheeran … played this thing, whatever it is. Give it a try and we’ll talk:

The official war of stars The Twitter account shared the Oh My Disney part, so we know the information it contains is legitimate, but we don’t know much about this character.

He is a kind of alien lizard creature and he fights on the resistance side, but his name is not immediately apparent.

Are you in love with the shape of this alien? Do you want to drive with him south of the border? IDK, that’s my knowledge of Ed Sheeran songs.

The singer also appeared in the seventh season of game of Thronesand played a singing Lannister soldier.

The role was very vicious and in a later episode we learned that he was the victim of a somewhat gruesome dragon attack.