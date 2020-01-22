Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya pour cold water into the conversation between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders

Organizers Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya have cooled discussion of a possible upcoming fight between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders.

Several reports have surfaced in the past two weeks, suggesting that the Mexican star is now focusing solely on the British as his likely next opponent.

Canelo Alvarez is generally considered the best boxer in the world today

However, it seems far from certain when Canelo returns on May 2nd.

His representative De La Hoya said to SecondsOut: “I can tell you one thing: Saunders is definitely not the leader.

“I have no idea who threw that name out there. Once we have determined who it will be, we will receive an announcement.

“I have a trip to Mexico [to meet up] with Canelo and his team.

“We sit down, I’ll stay there for a few days, iron out a deal, and take it from there.”

Billy Joe Saunders is the WBO super middleweight champion

A new story appeared on Tuesday claiming that Canelo had given Saunders the green light, and official confirmation could follow shortly.

BJS promoter Eddie Hearn simply replied with the message: “Fake news.”