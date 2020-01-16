Eddie Hearn makes Andy Ruiz Jr. a “big seven figure offer” to fight Dillian Whyte next, open for a rematch between Whyte and Anthony Joshua

Eddie Hearn has revealed that he made an offer to Andy Ruiz Jr. to fight Dillian Whyte next.

The organizer is also negotiating with Alexander Povetkin about the return of the “Body Snatcher” in March / April, probably in London or Manchester.

“We made an offer to Andy Ruiz,” said Hearn. “It’s a big seven-figure offer, but maybe he thinks it’s not the right money for him, he’s allowed to do it.”

“But it’s a big fight for him to get back into the mix, a really risky fight for both.”

“If Dillian loses to Andy Ruiz, his world championship dreams will be shattered. If Ruiz loses two straight away, he’s not in a great position.”

Whyte added: “Anyone who wants it can get it, Andy Ruiz would be a good person.

“He just had two great fights against Joshua,” Joseph Parker fought.

“And Povetkin is a great fighter and Olympic champion who only lost to Klitschko and Joshua.”

Whyte is now the WBC interim champion and mandatory challenger for Deontay Wilder, but will not be shot until February 2021.

For this reason, Hearn is considering other options and says, “I think Dillian Whyte must have a world title in the next 18 months or less.

“But maybe we’ll just make the AJ fight. AJ is not dictated by the belts. Maybe he’ll take Pulev and Usyk off and fight Dillian in the summer.

“Anything could happen … The country would stop for this fight.”

Regarding his old enemy Joshua, Whyte said: “We will always have this hostility.

“We can be cool. When I see him pass out on the street, I stop my car and help him get up.

“But if we had an argument, I would run him over.”

